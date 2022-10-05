The Alternate Lord Of The Rings TV Shows That HBO, Netflix, And The Russo Brothers Wanted To Make

One does not simply go back to Middle-earth after Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" film trilogies grossed more than $5.8 billion (with a "b"), forever changing the fantasy genre. Amazon's quest to make its own J.R.R. Tolkien series, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," was no stroll into Mordor either. The company had to fend off fierce bids from its many competitors in the ongoing streaming wars just to secure the rights to the show to begin with — and even then, it only gained access to a fraction of the literature Tolkien wrote about his fantastical creation and its long, long history.

After Amazon paid an unfathomable amount of cash to the Tolkien estate to make "The Rings of Power" (enough to build a pile of money even Smaug the dragon would feel comfy sitting on), rumors began to circulate about what, precisely, the series would entail. In fact, you may recall there were reports claiming the series would focus on a young Aragorn as far back as 2018. Co-showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay have since confirmed this was more than mere scuttlebutt, revealing that Amazon was pitched just about every spin-off under the sun.

In time, Amazon would settle on Payne and McKay's idea for a show about Middle-earth's Second Age and the much larger story that Jackson's "The Fellowship of the Ring" movie alludes to in its (pretty dang awesome) prologue. But exactly how close did the likes of HBO and Netflix come to securing a deal with the Tolkien estate? And what were some of the alternate TV shows pitched by other creatives? Thanks to an extensive new interview with Payne and McKay, we finally have some answers to those questions.