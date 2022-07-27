Here Are The Lord Of The Rings TV Series Pitches Amazon Turned Down

In case you haven't noticed, we happen to find ourselves smack dab in the middle of a burgeoning arm's race for prestige fantasy shows. With original hits such as Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy and HBO's "Game of Thrones" over and done with, the next stage of competition has begun with their newest incarnations: Prime Video's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" series and the spin-off/prequel series "House of the Dragon." In this age of "content," of course, that means storytellers have had to dig through each property's respective source material to find stories that are actually worth telling. As you can imagine with a creator as protective and picky (and slow-moving!) as George R.R. Martin, many proposed concepts to expand the universe of "Game of Thrones" never quite made it to the finish line.

But as far as we knew, only rumors pointed towards the concepts that were ultimately passed over in favor of what would eventually become "The Rings of Power." In a new report, however, the two showrunners for the new "The Lord of the Rings" series have opened up about the pitches that never quite passed the smell test and were destined for an untimely demise.

That's right — in some alternate timeline, we could've been looking forward to "The Lord of the Rings Origins: Aragorn," "The Continuing Adventures of Gimli," and who knows what others. Check out all the details below.