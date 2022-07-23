George R.R. Martin Is Only Allowed To Cameo In House Of The Dragon When He Finishes The Winds Of Winter [Comic-Con]

George R.R. Martin is a novelist, screenwriter, TV producer, notable procrastinator, and the mind behind HBO's biggest series of all time. There are plenty more titles and accolades that he can boast, but the one thing he still can't add to his resume is a cameo on either of his big, dragon-filled fantasy adaptations. Apparently, that won't be changing any time soon. /Film's own Jacob Hall attended the "House of the Dragon" panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, where a fan asked if viewers might see Martin appear in a cameo role. At least for now, the answer is no — but Martin did leave the door open for a possible future appearance, and the showrunners on the panel seemed more than welcome to the idea.

In all fairness, it's not hard to see why Martin would want to stay clear of a Targaryen battle for dominance — word on the street is they have 17 dragons, and that's a lot of fire to avoid. But it turns out the dragons have nothing to do with this. Martin has his own reasons for keeping away from filming, as he explained to fans at Comic-Con. He said, "For the last couple of years since COVID hit, I've hardly left my house. I've been trying to stay away from COVID." Then, he coyly added, "Also, you may not know, but there's this book that I'm writing. It's a little late."

Unsurprisingly, the hall erupted into chaos at the mention of "The Winds of Winter," the much-anticipated next chapter of "A Song of Fire and Ice." Martin went on to say that he has no time to appear in anything "until I finish and deliver that book." He added, "If the show is still going" when the book is done, then "who knows? Maybe I'll show up."

Ah yes, how optimistic. The book may or may not be done before this potentially four-season show is complete.