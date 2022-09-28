Andor Episode 4 Implies That Cassian Could Have Crossed Paths With Han Solo

This article contains major spoilers for the first four episodes of Andor.

In reflecting on the series premiere, releasing the first three episodes of "Andor" all at once was a brilliant strategy on Lucasfilm's part. The first two establish a new kind of slow burn to the "Star Wars" universe, before kicking things up a notch with the third. We're privy to more of Andor's background, seeing glimpses of his home world of Kenari from when he was just a child. The series has also been incredibly patient at showing how the Empire's stranglehold on the galaxy feels as tight as ever, even without a recognizable figure such as Darth Vader present to drive the point home.

While episode 4 doesn't exactly kick things into high gear, it's a great continuation from where we last left off, now that the melancholic tone of "Andor" has been established. We know where Diego Luna's rebel spy is ultimately going to end up, but in the journey to the Battle of Scarif, we get to see the building blocks of how he plays into the formation of the rebellion that would ultimately take down the Death Star.

The flashbacks from the "Andor" premiere show there's a larger history to this character beyond his connection to the rebellion. In episode 4, a conversation between Andor and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) shines a light on an even more tumultuous period in the titular character's life. Given the new set of details, it appears that Andor could be familiar with the cockiest smuggler in the galaxy.