What It Was Like For Jeff Daniel Phillips To Step Into Herman Munster's Oversized Shoes For The Munsters [Exclusive]

If you couldn't tell from the hit single "Dragula" from his 1998 debut album "Hellbilly Deluxe," Rob Zombie has been a fan of "The Munsters" for a very long time. So when the opportunity arose for the cult horror filmmaker and musician to revive the beloved 1960s sitcom, it's no surprise that he jumped at the chance. However, a number of false starts kept the project in limbo on several occasions, so the anticipation kept building and building for Zombie's vision.

With the film finally being released today, is it possible for the long-awaited PG-rated adaptation from the director who brought us "House of 1000 Corpses" and "Lords of Salem" to live up to the hype? We'll find out soon enough, but that question ultimately didn't weigh heavy on the shoulders Jeff Daniels Phillips, who is literally and figuratively stepping into the very large shoes of the Transylvanian-American patriarch Herman Munster. /Film's own BJ Colangelo talked to the actor, known for his roles in "The Gifted," "Westworld," and "3 From Hell," about the pressures of taking on such an beloved role and how ready the whole cast is to welcome the world back to Mockingbird Heights.