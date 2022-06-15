How The New Munster Movie Designs Compare To The Originals

The Munster family of 1313 Mockingbird Lane are easily one of the most widely recognized families in sitcom history, with Universal Monsters inspired costuming and aesthetics that turned them into pop culture phenomenons. Herman Munster famously resembles Frankenstein's monster, his wife Lily looks like a classic vampire while donning the trademark singular white streak of "The Bride of Frankenstein," and Grandpa Dracula looks as if a Ben Cooper Count Dracula Halloween costume aged into an adorable old man.

Their looks are as memorable as the wholesome comedy the show became famous for, which meant Rob Zombie had his work cut out for him with his cinematic adaptation of "The Munsters." Fortunately, you'd be hard pressed to find anyone else on the planet with as big of a love for "The Munsters" TV series as Rob Zombie, who traded in his traditional aesthetic of "unwashed serial killer with dirt under his fingernails" and "hot woman has hair matted into dreads that look like the Grinch's fingers" for something a bit more classic.

In his latest Instagram post, Zombie posted a series of character photos of Jeff Daniel Phillips, Sheri Moon Zombie, and Daniel Roebuck who play Herman Munster, Lily Munster, and Grandpa Dracula, respectively. Zombie has been providing first hand looks behind the scenes all throughout the film's production, but between these photos and the recently unveiled teaser trailer, it's high time that we obsessively analyze Rob Zombie's "Munster" family designs to the original source material. Push up your nerd glasses, monster kids, it's about to get embarrassingly nerdy.