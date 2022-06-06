A Look At The Munsters Has Sheri Moon Zombie's Lily Supporting A Local Small Business

Gather around, monster kids, because we've got more news regarding Rob Zombie's cinematic version of "The Munsters." Continuing his trend of releasing exclusive behind-the-scenes photos and announcements from set through his personal Instagram account, Rob Zombie has revealed the best photo yet of Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, supporting some little entrepreneurs from Mockingbird Heights. The full-color photo shows Sheri Moon's Lily Munster paying for a drink at a lemonade stand that's popped up in front of 1313 Mockingbird Lane, the iconic castle home of The Munster family.

"Lily always supports the local businesses of Mockingbird Lane," captioned Rob Zombie. "The adults may be scared, but the kids understand." Adults have easily been the ones most concerned with how "The Munsters" is going to turn out, but fears have mostly subsided thanks to the reveal that the film was going to be rated PG, thereby squashing any fears that Marilyn Munster was going to wear KISS t-shirts and drop expletives between every other word a la Laurie Strode in Zombie's "Halloween II."

Zombie ended the photo caption with an all-caps declaration of "BIG NEWS COMING THIS WEEK!" It seems likely that the week's big news may be the definitive release date of "The Munsters" coming this Halloween season, but there have been rumors swirling for the last month about the possibility of the film leaving Peacock and arriving, instead, on Netflix. With Netflix Geeked Week happening right now, it's hard not to throw on a tin foil hat and believe the rumors.