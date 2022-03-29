The Munsters Prepare For Their Close-Up In Rob Zombie's Upcoming Movie
In a combination of words that still boggles the mind, the new Rob Zombie family comedy seems to be coming along quite nicely. The hardcore horror director and heavy metal musician is hard at work on his feature-length version of "The Munsters," the sweet 1964 sitcom about a family of monsters. It's still hard to imagine what Zombie's take on the material might look like, but he's making it a little bit easier with a behind-the-scenes photo posted to his Instagram.
The photo, posted in stark black and white that matches the original series' aesthetic, shows a substantial makeup and costuming team doing touch-ups on the film's stars outside the 1313 Mockingbird Lane set. One artist adds final touches around the mouth of undead Grandpa (Daniel Roebuck), another brushes makeup onto vampire Lily's (Sheri Moon Zombie) eyes, and a whole team of three people tends to Frankenstein's monster Herman (Jeff Daniel Phillips).
Zombie's Instagram is a BTS treasure trove
"It takes quite a team to keep these Munsters looking so fresh and camera ready from sunrise to sunset," Zombie says in the photo caption. The filmmaker's projects have long included gory makeup jobs and practical effects, so it's great to see him shouting out the team who makes it happen. "The Munsters" doesn't seem like it'll be quite as blood-gushing as Zombie's previous filmography, which includes "House of 1000 Corpses," "The Devil's Rejects, and an ultra-dark take on "Halloween." Still, the actors playing the beloved monsters here seem to be following in the footsteps of the sitcom, with dramatic makeup and, in some cases, prostheses.
This isn't the first look we've had at the Munster family: the filmmaker has been freely sharing behind-the-scenes looks throughout shooting. Earlier this month, he shared a first look at the interior sets of the Mockingbird Lane mansion, some of which are so decked out they look like a page of an "I Spy" hidden picture book. Among the props visible: a creepy man-doll, a coffin bookshelf, and the coolest bat-winged chair I've ever seen (although granted, I haven't seen many).
Zombie has also been sneaking some key casting news onto his social media accounts as well. Last week he shared a first look at Cassandra Peterson, also known as Elvira, wearing red curls and a pink suit to play a real estate agent in the film. He's also revealed an in-character first look at Sylvester McCoy's Igor, as well as two new characters played by "LOST" alum Jorge Garcia and Zombie's "3 From Hell" collaborator Richard Brake.
The release date for "The Munsters" has not yet been announced, but it's set to debut in theaters and on Peacock in 2022.