The Munsters Prepare For Their Close-Up In Rob Zombie's Upcoming Movie

"It takes quite a team to keep these Munsters looking so fresh and camera ready from sunrise to sunset," Zombie says in the photo caption. The filmmaker's projects have long included gory makeup jobs and practical effects, so it's great to see him shouting out the team who makes it happen. "The Munsters" doesn't seem like it'll be quite as blood-gushing as Zombie's previous filmography, which includes "House of 1000 Corpses," "The Devil's Rejects, and an ultra-dark take on "Halloween." Still, the actors playing the beloved monsters here seem to be following in the footsteps of the sitcom, with dramatic makeup and, in some cases, prostheses.

This isn't the first look we've had at the Munster family: the filmmaker has been freely sharing behind-the-scenes looks throughout shooting. Earlier this month, he shared a first look at the interior sets of the Mockingbird Lane mansion, some of which are so decked out they look like a page of an "I Spy" hidden picture book. Among the props visible: a creepy man-doll, a coffin bookshelf, and the coolest bat-winged chair I've ever seen (although granted, I haven't seen many).

Zombie has also been sneaking some key casting news onto his social media accounts as well. Last week he shared a first look at Cassandra Peterson, also known as Elvira, wearing red curls and a pink suit to play a real estate agent in the film. He's also revealed an in-character first look at Sylvester McCoy's Igor, as well as two new characters played by "LOST" alum Jorge Garcia and Zombie's "3 From Hell" collaborator Richard Brake.

The release date for "The Munsters" has not yet been announced, but it's set to debut in theaters and on Peacock in 2022.