New The Munsters Movie Image Is All About Preparing A Coffin For Grandpa Munster
Rob Zombie's "The Munsters" began filming in Budapest in early November 2021. Can you imagine a better mashup than a renowned horror director taking on an iconic goofy monster TV series? Today, Zombie posted a pic of cast member Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa Munster on Instagram. In the shot, Roebuck is getting measured for his custom coffin. "The Munsters" cast includes Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, and of course, Roebuck as Grandpa.
Zombie is a lifelong fan of the series. Remember his song "Dragula?" As our own BJ Colangelo mentioned in his article earlier this month, he named it after the drag racing car that Grandpa makes in the episode "The Munsters: Hot Rod Herman," which is named "Drag-U-La." I can't wait to see what the director of films like "House of 1000 Corpses" and "The Devil's Rejects" makes of this series.
One Coffin, Please!
In the Instagram post, director Rob Zombie says:
"It's Monday! ☠️ Time to measure @mrdanielroebuck for his custom coffin. He can't just buy one off the rack."
I love that he has a "Munsters" face mask to cover up those vampiric germs. As you know, Al Lewis played Grandpa Munster in the original TV series. Zombie recently posted a link to a clip from "Al Lewis: Forever Grandpa" on the official YouTube channel for "The Munsters" TV series.
As long as we're on the subject of the original Grandpa and his newest incarnation, Roebuck posted a little nostalgia of his own on Instagram. He visited an auction for one of Grandpa's suits. He wrote:
"What a bittersweet but extraordinary time last night @heritageauctions preview of our brilliant friend, Kevin Burns, Munsters collection! Kevin is gone for over a year now. He was a one of a kind and legendary friend. Kevin's love of the TV show, the Munsters, is the stuff legends are made of, and not a day goes by that I don't think about him during this very special time of my life. I couldn't help but try to steal a little DNA from the great Al Lewis' original Grandpa tuxedo from Munsters Go Home!"
Even sweeter was Jeff Daniel Phillips commenting, "BUY IT!!!" on the post.
We don't know if Zombie's new film will be in black and white like the original series or in color, or the release date for the movie, but "The Munsters" will be seen in theaters as well as on Peacock.