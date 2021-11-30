New The Munsters Movie Image Is All About Preparing A Coffin For Grandpa Munster

In the Instagram post, director Rob Zombie says:

"It's Monday! ☠️ Time to measure @mrdanielroebuck for his custom coffin. He can't just buy one off the rack."

I love that he has a "Munsters" face mask to cover up those vampiric germs. As you know, Al Lewis played Grandpa Munster in the original TV series. Zombie recently posted a link to a clip from "Al Lewis: Forever Grandpa" on the official YouTube channel for "The Munsters" TV series.

As long as we're on the subject of the original Grandpa and his newest incarnation, Roebuck posted a little nostalgia of his own on Instagram. He visited an auction for one of Grandpa's suits. He wrote:

"What a bittersweet but extraordinary time last night @heritageauctions preview of our brilliant friend, Kevin Burns, Munsters collection! Kevin is gone for over a year now. He was a one of a kind and legendary friend. Kevin's love of the TV show, the Munsters, is the stuff legends are made of, and not a day goes by that I don't think about him during this very special time of my life. I couldn't help but try to steal a little DNA from the great Al Lewis' original Grandpa tuxedo from Munsters Go Home!"

Even sweeter was Jeff Daniel Phillips commenting, "BUY IT!!!" on the post.

We don't know if Zombie's new film will be in black and white like the original series or in color, or the release date for the movie, but "The Munsters" will be seen in theaters as well as on Peacock.