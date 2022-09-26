How House Of The Dragon Darkly Inverts A Classic Game Of Thrones Scene

This post contains spoilers for episode six of "House of the Dragon."

The latest episode of "House of the Dragon" takes place after a 10-year time jump, meaning that several characters have aged up and are currently embroiled in tense familial dynamics and Westerosi politicking. The episode opens with Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) experiencing an intensely painful childbirth and giving birth to a third child, whom Alicent (Olivia Cooke) wants to see immediately after he's born. Things are already off to a rocky start, and the gestating resentment between the queen and the princess is on full display here. From here on, events take a progressively sinister turn; there are some major character deaths, courtesy of tragic circumstances and covert political scheming.

The 10-year time jump helps cement the microcosmic details of the frayed dynamics in House Targaryen, as generational resentment and trauma take center stage in this episode. Viserys (Paddy Considine) isn't looking too good (the poor man has been having the Worst Time™ since forever), and he is doing his best to disregard the truth about his grandchildren's parentage to keep the peace. This obviously irks Alicent, whose allies include an embittered Ser Criston (Fabien Frankel) and the duplicitous, Little Finger-esque Larys Strong (Matthew Needham).

The similarities between the familial dynamics in "House of the Dragon" and "Games of Thrones" are limited, as the latter explores various houses while the former is strictly focused on House Targaryen. However, a particular scene in the latest "House of the Dragon" episode is a tragic inversion of a similar scene in season 1 of "Game of Thrones," one that involves a family patriarch watching his kids spar during training. However, the scenes are tinted differently in terms of tone, themes, and implications, revealing key contrasts between House Stark and House Targaryen.