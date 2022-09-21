The Best TV Shows And Movies Leaving Netflix In October 2022

In perhaps the most shocking exit announcement, Netflix is kicking to the curb one of their very first original series, "Hemlock Grove." Produced by Eli Roth, developed by Brian McGreevy and Lee Shipman, and based on McGreevy's novel of the same name, "Hemlock Grove" is about a sleepy Pennsylvania town hit with a string of brutal murders, with wealthy heir Roman Godfrey (Bill Skarsgård) and new-in-town Peter Rumancek (Landon Liboiron) joining forces to solve the mystery. Both men harbor dark and otherworldly secrets, and may know more about the murders than meets the eye. There's been a lot of talk about how HBO Max has removed some of its exclusive offerings, but this is a first for Netflix. There's been no update regarding the future fate of "Hemlock Grove," so this might legitimately be your final chance to stream the series before it gets lost in the ether. Fortunately, the series is already available on physical media, so we don't have to worry about the show being lost forever.