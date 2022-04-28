Schitt's Creek Is Heading To Hulu, Leaving Netflix Up ... You Know

Welcome back to the latest edition of Netflix's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year. After failing to hit its subscriber goals and losing 200,000 subscribers in the first-quarter of 2022, the company suffered a $54.4 billion loss in market value. This is exactly the kind of news that requires curling up in bed with a blanket and a comfort watch, but if Netflix's favorite show happens to be "Schitt's Creek," then more disappointment is on the horizon.

The exceedingly popular comedy series that once found a second life on Netflix is cutting ties and heading elsewhere. As of October 2, 2022, all six seasons of "Schitt's Creek" will be made available to Hulu subscribers. Hulu president Joe Early released the following statement to accompany the news:

"Based on the number of 'Schitt's Creek' GIFs we Slack every day, it's no surprise that we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Johnny, Moira, Alexis, 'Daviiid' and the wonderfully unique residents of Schitt's Creek to Hulu. We can't wait to share the award-winning, blisteringly-funny, yet heartwarming series and characters with our subscribers. We know they'll fit in nicely."

The beloved Rose family consists of video store magnate Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy), his fashionable former soap star wife Moira (Catherine O'Hara), and their two self-absorbed adult children, David (Daniel Levy) and Alexis (Annie Murphy). The series catches up with them all just in time for the once obscenely wealthy family to go flat broke. With nowhere left to go, they're forced to move to a backwater town that Johnny once bought as a joke, and live in a run-down motel in the middle of nowhere. Over the course of six seasons, their pampered lives become a memory that, okay, they still long for on occasion — but for the most part, they learn to move forward, make a home for themselves and finally figure out what it means to be a family.

Since its 2015 debut, "Schitt's Creek" has garnered scores of fans and critical acclaim, including massive success at the 2020 Emmys, where the series made history by sweeping all comedy categories with the most wins in a single season for a comedy. Heartwarming, hilarious, and often absurd in the best possible way, "Schitt's Creek" was a staple quarantine stream for many, growing from a lesser known Pop TV comedy into a full-blown cultural phenomenon. It's hard to remember a time before "a little bit Alexis" was seared into our collective minds, and for very good reason.