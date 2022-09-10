Echo Footage Description: Maya Lopez Shows Off Her Photographic Reflexes In Marvel's Latest Streaming Series [D23]

Marvel Studios is sending out an "Echo" in 2023, and now the first footage is here. Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), the deaf Tracksuit Mafia leader with photographic reflexes, a prosthetic leg, and a Native American heritage, has her own Disney+ spin-off series coming next year. We last saw Maya facing off with her bad surrogate dad, Kingpin (Vincent D'onofiro), in "Hawkeye," and you know how that ended.

To get you ready for "Echo," Marvel has unveiled a sneak peek of the series out of the D23 fan expo in Anaheim where /Film's Ethan Anderton was reporting live. D'onofrio and Charlie Cox have already been confirmed to appear in "Echo," giving the onetime Netflix stars a continued presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe en route to the upcoming Disney+ series "Daredevil: Born Again."

The cast of "Echo," however, is primarily made up of Native American actors, such as "Dark Winds" star Zahn McClarnon and Oscar nominee Graham Greene ("Dances with Wolves"). McClarnon is reprising his role as Maya's father, former Tracksuit Mafia leader William Lopez, who became a victim of Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) during his stint as the violent vigilante Ronin.

Marvel.com describes "Echo" as an "origin story," one that will involve Maya reconnecting with her Native American roots in her hometown. Check out our description of the first footage below.