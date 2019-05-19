Along with blockbuster summer, it’s also upfronts season in the television world, and that means we’re starting to glimpse of the new shows that will be coming to the small screen for the 2019-2020 season. We’ve already seen the new trailers for FOX, ABC and NBC shows, and now The CW has unveiled their primetime slate of new shows, and we have a first look at each of them with a round-up of trailers below.

The CW’s new shows coming this fall include Batwoman, which we already highlighted yesterday, but there’s also a supernatural take on Nancy Drew on the way, as well as the Riverdale spin-off series Katy Keene, expanding the world of Archie Comics on the small screen.

Reaction: Well, this isn’t much to go on, but clearly there’s a murder mystery angle here for Nancy Drew. I like the idea of this version of the character swearing off solving mysteries after her mother dies, but suddenly she gets thrusted back into that world when she happens to be at the scene of a murder. This obviously is going for the same kind of drama that makes the kids love Riverdale so much, but without more than a single scene to go off of, it’s unclear whether this series will be compelling enough to tune in for.

Synopsis: Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) is a brilliant teenaged detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine – until her mother’s untimely death derails Nancy’s college plans. Devastated by her mother’s passing, Nancy swears off crime-solving while crossing off the days until she can re-apply to college. But when a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene: Nancy’s nemesis from high school, George Fan (Leah Lewis); a rich girl with a mysterious past, Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani); Nancy’s secret boyfriend, Ned “Nick” Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), and amiable burnout Ace (Alex Saxon). The five of them must team up to clear their own names – encountering emotional entanglements and even more mysteries along the way.

Nancy’s reawakening brings her into conflict with her widowed father, Carson Drew (Scott Wolf), who is dating Detective Karen Hart (Alvina August). And, when a supernatural presence begins to haunt Nancy’s investigation, she discovers that the current crime has an astonishing connection to the unsolved murder of a local girl. Whether the ghost is here to help, or hinder Nancy remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure: Nancy’s going to have to unravel the clues from both the living and the dead to solve the crimes.

Cast: Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim, Maddison Jaizani, Alex Saxon, Freddie Prinze Jr., Alvina August, Pamela Sue Martin (the original Nancy Drew, as a guest)

Reaction: Really? That’s it? I mean, I guess if you’re not watching Riverdale already, then you’re probably not going to tune into Katy Keene. But this trailer does sell a much different kind of story than Riverdale since it’s not surrounding mystery and intrigue. Instead, it follows Kate Keene and her friends as they take New York by storm by trying to become the next big thing in fashion, music, acting and more. There’s still petty drama to be sure, but this is clearly so much different from Riverdale, for better or worse.

Synopsis: Katy Keene follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp), and “It Girl” Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City…together. Katy designs clothes for anyone she can, including her friend and roommate Josie, whose singing talent catches the attention of Alexander Cabot (Lucien Laviscount), a CEO who hopes to reboot the record label division of his father’s corporate empire. But Alexander’s dream of signing Josie to a recording contract meets resistance from Cabot Media’s powerful senior vice president Alexandra (Camille Hyde), who also happens to be his twin sister. Josie and Katy’s roommate Jorge works at his family’s bodega and has his eye on Broadway, but after a series of rejections, he hopes to take his drag performance career as Ginger to the next level.

Cast: Lucy Hale, Ashleigh Murray, Jonny Beauchamp, Julia Chan, Camille Hyde, Lucien Laviscount, Zane Holtz, Katherine LaNasa