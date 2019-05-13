Along with blockbuster summer, it’s also upfronts season in the television world, and that means we’re starting to glimpse of the new shows that will be coming to the small screen for the 2019-2020 season. Today, the NBC has unveiled their primetime slate of new shows, and we have a first look at each of them with a slate of trailers below.

NBC’s new shows arriving this fall include the legal drama Bluff City Law with Jimmy Smits, the church choir comedy Perfect Harmony with Bradley Whitford, and the sitcom Sunnyside starring Kal Penn. Watch all the new NBC 2019 TV series trailers below, and hopefully they end up better than NBC’s line-up from last year.

Bluff City Law

Reaction: This all looks pretty melodramatic, and it’s not clear if this will be more of a procedural legal drama with new cases throughout the season or if there’s more of an overarching case that lasts longer than a single episode. Either way, much of the focus seems to be placed on the family drama and how it intertwines with the legal side of things. Again, it looks rather idealistic in its portrayal of this law firm, but maybe hope is what people need from a show like this nowadays.

Synopsis: Coming from a famous Memphis family known for taking on injustice, brilliant lawyer Sydney Strait used to work at her father Elijah’s celebrated law firm until their tumultuous relationship got in the way. After barely speaking to him for years, Sydney is suddenly thrust back into the family fold when her philanthropist mother passes away unexpectedly.

Produced by Universal Television and David Janollari Entertainment. From writer/executive producer Dean Georgaris and executive producers David Janollari and Michael Aguliar and Jessica Yu, director.

Cast: Jimmy Smits, Caitlin McGee, Scott Shepherd, Barry Sloane, Michael Luwoye, MaameYaa Boafo, Stony Blyden, and Jayne Atkinson.

Perfect Harmony

Reaction: Looking like Glee meets Sister Act, Bradley Whitford is really the only thing that might compel me to check out this show. Maybe it’s because the arena for entertainment has changed so much, but network TV shows just feel so cheesy today. This has some potential, but there’s something about this show that feels like it’s desperate to be uplifting and funny.

Synopsis: A rural church choir gets the director it never thought it needed when a salty, Ivy League music professor stumbles through their door.

Produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Small Dog Picture Company. From writer and executive producer Lesley Wake Webster, director and executive producer Jason Winer and executive producers Bradley Whitford, Adam Anders and Jon Radler.

Cast: Bradley Whitford, Anna Camp, Will Greenberg, Geno Segers, Tymberlee Hill, and Rizwan Manji.

Sunnyside

Reaction: NBC has another show that feels like a remix of what they’ve done before with this series that combines the attitude of AP Bio with the premise of Community, but mixes it with the ambition of immigrants achieving the American dream. The premise is an interesting one, but it just has so many familiar elements, all of which feel like cookie cutter characters without any dimension. Of course, shows usually need some time to define their characters, and since this one hails from The Office and Parks and Recreation mastermind Michael Schur, there might be hope for it to find its footing.

Synopsis: Garrett Modi was living the American Dream. As the youngest New York City Councilman ever, he was rubbing elbows with the political elite, attending star-studded parties and was the pride of Queens. But instead of spending his time in office helping the people that got him elected, he lost his way amidst the power and glamour of politics. When his downward spiral got him busted for public intoxication (and downright stupidity), it was all caught on tape and ended his career. Now, Garrett’s crashing with his sister, Mallory, and wondering where it all went wrong.

Produced by Universal Television, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment. From writers and executive producers Kal Penn and Matt Murray and executive producers Michael Schur, David Miner and Dan Spilo.

Cast: Kal Penn, Diana Maria Riva, Joel Kim Booster, Kiran Deol, Poppy Liu, Moses Storm, and Samba Schutte.

***

All three of these will debut this fall. Here’s NBC’s schedule when the new season starts later this year:

MONDAY

8-10 P.M. — The Voice

10-11 P.M. — Bluff City Law

TUESDAY

8-9 P.M. — The Voice

9-10 P.M. — This Is Us

10-11 P.M. — New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY

8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med

9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8-8:30 P.M. — Superstore

8:30-9 P.M. — Perfect Harmony

9-9:30 P.M. — The Good Place

9:30-10 P.M. — Sunnyside

10-11 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU

FRIDAY

8-9 P.M. – The Blacklist

9-11 P.M — Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8-10 P.M. — Dateline Saturday Night Mystery

10-11 P.M. – Saturday Night Live (encores)

SUNDAY

7-8:20 P.M. — Football Night in America

8:20-11 P.M. — NBC Sunday Night Football