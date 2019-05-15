Along with blockbuster summer, it’s also upfronts season in the television world, and that means we’re starting to glimpse of the new shows that will be coming to the small screen for the 2019-2020 season. We’ve already seen the new trailers for FOX and NBC shows, and now ABC has unveiled their primetime slate of new shows, and we have a first look at each of them with a round-up of trailers below.

ABC’s new shows coming this fall include the sci-fi thriller Emergence with Fargo star Allison Tolman, the graphic novel adaptation Stumptown starring Cobie Smulders, and the Black-ish spin-off prequel Mixed-ish. Watch all the 2019 ABC TV series trailers below.

Reaction: ABC has an intriguing sci-fi mystery series on their hand here that finds a little girl being taken care of by a police chief after she’s found at the site of a mysterious plane crash. But this isn’t an ordinary girl, and strange things keep happening ever since she arrived. It appears some “people” are out to get her, and the reason why and who she is are interesting enough for me to tune in to see where this is going.

Synopsis: A character-driven genre thriller, Emergence is about a police chief who takes in a young child she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has happened. The investigation draws her into a conspiracy larger than she ever imagined, and the child’s identity is at the center of it all.

Written and executive produced by Michele Fazekas & Tara Butters, Paul McGuigan directs the pilot and is an executive producer.

Cast: Allison Tolman as Jo, Alexa Swinton as Piper, Owain Yeoman as Benny, Ashley Aufderheide as Bree, Robert Bailey Jr. as Officer Chris, Zabryna Guevara as Abby with Donald Faison as Alex and Clancy Brown as Ed.

Reaction: Cobie Smulders is basically Jack Reacher in the trailer for this graphic series adaptation. There’s not enough details here about her character to make me interested, but the tone of the series might convince me to check it out. We’ve seen plenty of shows with the private investigator or cop who doesn’t follow the rules and is good at getting the job done, so what’s going to make this one stand out? The show needs to show a little more of its cards in order to make it worth a watch.

Synopsis: Based on the Stumptown graphic novel series, Stumptown follows Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders) – a strong, assertive and sharp-witted army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon. Her military intelligence skills make her a great PI, but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police.

Writer Jason Richman produces the series with Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad (The District), Greg Rucka (author of the Stumptown graphic novel series), Matthew Southworth, and Justin Greenwood (illustrators of the Stumptown graphic novel series). James Griffiths is an executive producer and directed the pilot.

Cast: Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios, Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie with Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove and Michael Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman.

Reaction: ABC already has an 80s sitcom in The Goldbergs, but Mixed-ish messes with the formula a bit by spinning off from the series Black-ish, following Tracee Ellis Ross’ character as a kid dealing with the struggles of being part of a mixed race family about three decades ago. As someone who never watched Black-ish, I don’t have an investment in this series, but it looks like a solid sitcom for fans to enjoy.

Synopsis: In mixed-ish, Rainbow Johnson recounts her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the ’80s and the constant dilemmas they had to face over whether to assimilate or stay true to themselves. Bow’s parents Paul and Alicia decide to move from a hippie commune to the suburbs to better provide for their family. As her parents struggle with the challenges of their new life, Bow and her siblings navigate a mainstream school in which they’re perceived as neither black nor white. This family’s experiences illuminate the challenges of finding one’s own identity when the rest of the world can’t decide where you belong.

Peter Saji and Kenya Barris are writers and executive producers along with Tracee Ellis Ross, Randall Winston, Artists First (Brian Dobbins), Cinema Gypsy (Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland) and Anthony Anderson. Anton Cropper directed the pilot.

Cast: Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Gary Cole as Harrison Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Ethan Childress as Johan Johnson.