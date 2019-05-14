Along with blockbuster summer, it’s also upfronts season in the television world, and that means we’re starting to glimpse of the new shows that will be coming to the small screen for the 2019-2020 season. Today, the FOX network has unveiled their primetime slate of new shows, and we have a first look at each of them with a round-up of trailers below.

FOX’s new shows this fall include the crime series Prodigal Son from Riverdale executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, the family drama Not Just Me starring Pitch Perfect’s Brittany Snow, and the animated Bless the Harts from Last Man on Earth writer Emily Spivey. Plus, we get a glimpse of midseason shows like the crime drama Deputy with Stephen Dorff, the tech thriller neXt starring John Slattery, and more. Watch all the 2019 FOX TV series trailers below.

Fall Drama

Not Just Me

Reaction: This feels like the dramatic spin on the Vince Vaughn comedy Delivery Man, where a man finds out he’s the biological father of over 500 offspring. Instead of focusing on the comedic angle of this revelation, Not Just Me takes a look at the relationships that blossom between some of those children who were born by using the sperm of a fertility doctor and the doctor’s daughter who has to take all this news in stride. It has a little bit of a hammy dramatic angle to it, but it doesn’t look half-bad.

Synopsis: Executive producer Jason Katims (“Friday Night Lights,” “Parenthood”) and writer Annie Weisman (“About A Boy,” “Desperate Housewives”) bring you NOT JUST ME, the story of an unusual family formed through extreme odds, exploring such hot-button issues as identity, human connection and what it truly means to be a family. An only child (Brittany Snow, the “Pitch Perfect” franchise, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) finds her life turned upside down when her father (Academy Award winner Timothy Hutton, “American Crime,” “Ordinary People”) reveals that, over the course of his prize-winning career as a pioneering fertility doctor, he used his own sperm to conceive upwards of a hundred children, including two new sisters (Megalyn Echikunwoke, “The Following,” “90210,” and Emily Osment, “The Kominsky Method,” “Young & Hungry”).

As these three young women slowly embrace their new reality, they will attempt to form an untraditional bond as sisters, even as they must welcome a tidal wave of new siblings into their rapidly expanding family.

Cast: Brittany Snow, Timothy Hutton, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Emily Osment, Mustafa Elzein, Mo McRae, and Victoria Cartagena

Prodigal Son

Reaction: FOX has a knack for crafting compelling crime thrillers, even if the series The Following took a sharp turn into crazytown awhile back. This one has quite the intriguing concept and seemingly makes for a lot of mystery and intrigue, not to mention unique character drama with the son of a convicted serial killer who is now hunting them down. But even more enticing is the fact that there’s a copycat killer out there killing people in the same manner than his father used to. This one might be worth watching.

Synopsis: PRODIGAL SON is a fresh take on a crime franchise with a provocative and outrageous lead character and a darkly comedic tone, from Emmy Award-nominated executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter (“Riverdale,” “The Flash”) and writers Chris Fedak (“Deception,” “Chuck”) and Sam Sklaver (“Deception,” “Bored to Death”). The series stars Tom Payne (“The Walking Dead”) as the son of a convicted serial killer (Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Michael Sheen, “Masters of Sex,” “Frost/Nixon”), who has made hunting murderers his life’s work.

Cast: Tom Payne, Michael Sheen, Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, Halston Sage, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts, Keiko Agena

Fall Comedy

Bless the Harts

Reaction: With such a great cast, I was hoping that a show like this would look more clever. But this feels like it’s just barely amusing. It has a King of the Hill vibe to it, but with much more redneck flair, for better or worse. Mixing up that formula with what appears to be a hipster kid in the family could make for an interesting dynamic, but I need to see more before I’ll be excited about this show.

Synopsis: Created and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Emily Spivey (“The Last Man on Earth,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Saturday Night Live”), BLESS THE HARTS follows the Harts, a Southern family that is always broke, and forever struggling to make ends meet. They one day hope to achieve the American dream, but they’re already rich – in friends, family and laughter. Executive producers on the series include Academy Award winners Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “The LEGO Movie” franchise) and Kristen Wiig.

Cast: Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, Ike Barinholtz, Fortune Feimster, Drew Tarver, and Mary Steenburgen

Midseason Drama

neXt

Reaction: Artificial intelligence has been the big bad of the tech world for awhile now. As the potential for the power of artificial intelligence grows, so does our fear of it becoming self-aware enough to start killing us off. neXt takes that premise down a predictable path. I suppose this has the potential to be interesting with 24 producer Manny Coto on board, along with executive producers and directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, but this story just feels like something we’ve already seen in movies like Eagle Eye.

Synopsis: From creator and executive producer Manny Coto (“24: Legacy”) and executive producers and directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (“This Is Us”), neXt is a propulsive, fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence that combines pulse-pounding action with a layered examination of how technology is invading our lives and transforming us in ways we don’t yet understand. Starring Emmy Award nominee John Slattery (“Mad Men”) as a Silicon Valley pioneer, who discovers that one of his own creations – a powerful A.I. – might spell global catastrophe, and teams up with a cybercrime agent (Fernanda Andrade, “The First”) to fight a villain unlike anything we’ve ever seen – one whose greatest weapon against us is ourselves.

Cast: John Slattery, Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner, Eve Harlow, Aaron Moten, Gerardo Celasco, Elizabeth Cappucino, and Evan Whitten.

Filthy Rich

Reaction: Feeling like a mix of The Riches and the upcoming HBO series The Righteous Gemstones, maybe with a bit of Dynasty thrown in for good measure, Filthy Rich does have a compelling approach to the family drama. That’s mostly because the family in question ends up being much bigger than originally thought when an adulterous and deceptive preacher dies, revealing that he was a sleazebag all along. It borders on feeling a bit like a soap opera, but it does allow for an always changing shift in power for the characters at the center of the story.

Synopsis: From writer/director Tate Taylor (“Ma,” “The Help,” “The Girl on the Train”), FILTHY RICH is a southern Gothic family drama in which wealth, power and religion collide – with outrageously soapy results. When the patriarch (Emmy Award winner Gerald McRaney, “This Is Us,” “24: Legacy”) of a mega-rich Southern family, famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network, dies in a plane crash, his wife (Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Kim Cattrall, “Sex and the City”) and family are stunned to learn that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will, threatening their family name and fortune. With monumental twists and turns, FILTHY RICH presents a world in which everyone has an ulterior motive – and no one is going down without a fight.

Cast: Gerald McRaney, Kim Cattrall, Melia Kreiling, Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Mark L. Young, Olivia Macklin, and Steve Harris.

Deputy

Reaction: The premise of Deputy could have easily been a comedy, with an old law from the times of the Wild West making the longest serving member of the Sheriff’s “gang” the new Sheriff in the wake of the old one’s death. But here we get a drama where a man of the law who doesn’t like to follow the rules finds himself having to take the position of authority and balance his attitude with the political game that comes with the job. The fact that this comes from David Ayer is enticing, especially since it has the same vibe as Training Day and End of Watch.

Synopsis: From writer/executive producer Will Beall (“Aquaman,” “Gangster Squad”) and director/executive producer David Ayer (“Training Day,” “End of Watch”), DEPUTY brings the spirit of a classic Western and a gritty authenticity to the modern cop drama. When the Los Angeles County’s Sheriff dies, an arcane rule forged back in the Wild West thrusts the most unlikely man into the job: a fifth-generation lawman (Stephen Dorff, “True Detective”), more comfortable taking down bad guys than navigating a sea of politics, who won’t rest until justice is served.

Cast: Stephen Dorff, Yara Martinez, Brian Van Holt, Siena Goines, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Shane Paul McGhie, and Mark Moses.

Midseason Comedy

Outmatched

Reaction: Comedies with a live audience laughtrack immediately turn me off. The performances are over the top, and it feels desperate to land laughs from those watching at home. And this trailer doesn’t do anything to help that. While the concept is a promising one, it feels played too simply to actually be entertaining. It feels like it’s aiming for the lowest common denominator of viewers by having two parents who appear to be morons when compared to their kids intelligence.

Synopsis: From writer/executive producer Lon Zimmet (“LA to Vegas”), and starring Jason Biggs (“Orange Is the New Black,” the “American Pie” franchise) and Maggie Lawson (“Lethal Weapon,” “Psych”), OUTMATCHED is a multi-camera family comedy about a blue-collar couple in Atlantic City trying to raise four kids – three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses.

Cast: Jason Biggs, Maggie Lawson, Tisha Campbell-Martin, Jack Stanton, Connor Kalopsis, Ashley Boettcher, and Oakley Bull.