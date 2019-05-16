Saving Gotham is a woman’s work. And Ruby Rose is not about to let any man — or Batman — take credit for it. Rose stars as the titular vigilante superhero in the first official Batwoman trailer for the upcoming CW series set to debut this fall. Watch the Batwoman trailer below.

Batwoman Trailer

Kate Kane (Rose) is more than a “female Bruce Wayne,” as her father (Dougray Scott) fondly calls her in the new trailer for Batwoman. She’s an heiress, a former soldier, and a superhero with a strong sense of justice in her own right, and she’s not about to let people think Batman is doing all her work.

Set in a Gotham after Batman has mysteriously disappeared, Batwoman follows Kate Kane as she discovers her cousin Bruce Wayne’s secret identity. With Gotham under attack by the dangerous Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and the Wonderland Gang, and Gotham’s new protectors, a private security firm called The Crows, unable to rise to the occasion, Kate takes Gotham’s protection into her own hands. She enlists the help of Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) to tailor Batman’s suit to her, and sets off to save the city.

The very long trailer is exposition-heavy, but that’s par for the course for a TV series trailer. The Batwoman solo series pilot will likely fill in the gaps of the female superhero’s origin that weren’t shown in her introduction in the Arrow-verse crossover that played as backdoor pilot for a potential Batwoman spin-off. There, Kate Kane was introduced as a vigilante who had been acting as Gotham’s protector for a while, in an alternate reality. Because of Batwoman‘s placement in this alternate reality, we likely won’t see that many The Flash or Supergirl crossovers. But all the better for Rose to find her feet as the first solo LGBT superhero lead in a CW show (shout-out to Legends of Tomorrow for paving that path though).

Here is the logline for Batwoman:

Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane (star Ruby Rose) soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.

Batwoman is is coming Sundays this fall to The CW.