Universal Studios Florida’s Halloween Horror Nights scare zones are going to be overrun by the undead this year, featuring the zombies from the upcoming film Zombieland: Double Tap to a Rob Zombie-themed “Hillbilly Deluxe” zone, and more. Get the details about all five scare zones below.

The official Universal Orlando blog has unveiled five scare zones coming to this year’s spook-tacular theme park celebration. Here’s the breakdown for each one:

Zombieland: Double Tap

It’s time to brush up on those rules of survival. Based on the hit film and its upcoming sequel, this scare zone puts you in the middle of the United States of Zombieland. The infection has spread and bloodthirsty zombies are everywhere. The most important rule to remember: Always double tap.

Rob Zombie Hillbilly Deluxe

You know his music, now it’s time to live it. Step into the heavy metal horror of Rob Zombie’s music and imagery in this pulse-pounding scare zone. From otherworldly beings to brutal maniacs, you’ll come face-to-face with his twisted creations as the music cranks to a frenzy.

Anarch-Cade

An ’80s-inspired arcade has taken over Avenue of the Stars. At first glance, you may think it’s a party. However, you quickly learn that “Game Over” means a permanent end for you. A gang of neon slashers are out to play and this is one game you won’t want to lose.

Vanity Ball

Beauty is pain. Literally. In the streets of Hollywood, your flesh becomes the canvas as blade-wielding artists slice up willing participants into horrific living works of art. Here, going under the knife takes on a whole other meaning.

Vikings Undead

We’re all familiar with the brutal Viking warriors. It’s terrifying enough thinking about facing them alive. Now picture facing them as the undead. They have risen and laid siege to Central Park with an onslaught of gore. Bloodlust never dies.

Plus, there’s also the return of the Academy of Villains, which will this time be referred to with the subtitle of “Altered States.”

Academy of Villains returns in an epic experiment of mind and body. Man’s true nature is dragged out into the dark, gothic streets of anarchy. This wickedly talented group of artists is back for an all-new performance featuring a killer mix of visionary dance and extraordinary theatrics.

These scare zones are not to be confused with the haunted houses or mazes, some of which are also based on high-profile pop culture properties. There will be haunted houses/mazes dedicated to Jordan Peele’s Us, Creepshow, Killer Klowns From Outer Space, Stranger Things, Ghostbusters, and the Universal Monsters, and it looks like Creepshow is the only one that won’t be available at the Orlando park.

Halloween Horror Nights runs from September 6 – November 2, 2019 at the Florida park and from September 12 – November 2 at the California park.