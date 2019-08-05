Navigating Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights just got a whole lot creepier. Creepshow is the theme of a new maze this year, and it will take inspiration from both the 1982 cult classic movie directed by George Romero and Shudder’s new anthology series. So get your knees flexing and your arms T-rexing and do the creep…show.

Halloween Horror Nights Creepshow Maze Announcement

The Halloween Horror Nights Creepshow maze will debut as part of Universal Studios Hollywood ’s wildly popular annual Halloween event, which kicks off on Friday, September 13, 2019. The maze will allow guests to experience Greg Nicotero‘s Creepshow anthology series with “five terrible tales of terror guided by The Creep, the skeletal namesake of the comic book.”

The five fables represented in the maze include the below:

“Father’s Day” – Years ago Nathan Grantham, the cruel patriarch of the wealthy Grantham family, was murdered by his long-suffering daughter on Father’s Day. Now Nathan’s maggot-infested corpse has risen from the grave to take revenge on his inheritors…and finally claim his Father’s Day cake.

“The Crate” – An unlucky janitor finds a long-forgotten shipping crate under the stairs of a science hall in a small east coast college. Little does he know, the crate contains a ravenous beast that’s been hibernating for over a hundred years…and it’s just woken up.

“They’re Creeping Up On You” – Eccentric billionaire Upson Pratt lives in a hermetically sealed “germ proof” penthouse apartment in Manhattan but he still has a bug problem. When a citywide blackout cuts his power, Mr. Pratt’s pest problem is about to get a whole lot worse.

“Gray Matter” – Ritchie Grenadine, an alcoholic former factory worker, unknowingly ingests a strange mutagen after guzzling a can of cheap beer. Now an alien fungus has taken over his rundown apartment and his body…creating in him an insatiable hunger that can’t be quenched by his favorite ale.

“Bad Wolf Down” – The surviving members of a decimated American army platoon in the North of France during World War II are holed up in a small village jail awaiting the German army to overwhelm them. The clever lot, however, have an ace up their sleeve that the German’s won’t expect; the men are all werewolves and tonight is a full moon.

Nicotero, a horror effects artist turned producer and director of Creepshow, said in a statement that “it’s a thrill to bring ‘Creepshow’ to life for the fans as part of this year’s iconic event.” He continued, “I consider myself honored to have had the opportunity to work alongside George Romero and many other groundbreaking filmmakers who have inspired me. So to be able to create a television show based on the Creepshow movie, and then see it come to life as a ‘Halloween Horror Nights’ maze is a great way to pay tribute to this legendary filmmaker and introduce this incredible anthology series to a fans old and new.”

“We’re thrilled to bring this beloved horror classic to ‘Halloween Horror Nights’ as well as introduce our fans to the upcoming Shudder series,” added “Halloween Horror Nights” executive producer John Murdy. “We’ve had a long association with Greg Nicotero as part of ‘Halloween Horror Nights’ and getting the opportunity to again work with his talented special effects team at KNB FX brings a whole other level of authenticity to this incredible maze experience.”

Tickets for Universal Studios Hollywood are on sale here. “Halloween Horror Nights” runs from September 6-November 2, 2019.