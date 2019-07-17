There’s going to be something strange in your neighborhood if you head to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios this fall. The theme park has announced a new Ghostbusters Halloween Horror Nights maze opening at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort for the special spooky holiday event that happens every fall. Watch a cool teaser trailer below and find out what the new maze will entail below.

Ghostbusters Halloween Horror Nights Maze Teaser

That commercial, which was shot at the Universal Studios location in Orlando, is very cool. It has a throwback feel to it, almost as if it was created in the ’90s and held onto this entire time. You almost expect one of the Ghostbusters to be drinking an Orange Slice.

Honestly, I’m kind of surprised that something like Ghostbusters is being used for Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights. Sure, the movie deals with ghosts, but during this event, Universal has traditionally gone with straight up horror movies to bring scares to the masses. While Ghostbusters does have some very freaky ghosts of its own, it’s not exactly the kind of movie that incites frights. So what can fans expect from the Ghostbusters Halloween Horror Nights maze? Here’s what Universal’s press release says:

“In each maze, guests will follow in the footsteps of the Ghostbusters – Peter, Ray, Egon and Winston – as they venture through artfully recreated scenes from the film, including the firehouse, New York Public Library and the Temple of Gozer, as an army of ghoulish spirits, hideous specters and ectoplasm-dripping phantasms attack from every corner. As they delve deeper into the maze, guests will come face-to-face with an array of paranormal creatures, from the voracious Slimer to the all-powerful Gozer the Gozerian and in its ultimate destructor form – the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, to brave the demonic spirits and survive the night.”

Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like any of those activities involve strapping on a proton pack and dealing with all these ghosts yourself. But I imagine that would make things far more complicated. Plus, you can already do that at the Ghostbusters VR experience that is still available at some of The Void locations around the United States.

This year, Halloween Horror Nights runs from September 6 through November 2 in Orlando and September 13 through November 3 in Hollywood. If you want more information or need to purchase select tickets for either location, visit HalloweenHorrorNights.com.