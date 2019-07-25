Killer Klowns From Outer Space, the campy 1980s cult favorite from low-budget horror gurus the Chiodo Brothers, was represented at last year’s Halloween Horror Nights in the form of some scare zones at Universal Orlando Resort. But there’s good news for those who love the goofy/scary clown-like aliens: they’re coming back for more.

This year, the Killer Klowns will appear in “all-new chilling mazes” at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood. Get all of the details and watch a quick teaser below.

Killer Klowns From Outer Space Halloween Horror Nights

Here is the official description of this year’s mazes:

Based on the cult 1980s film favorite, the “Killer Klowns from Outer Space” mazes will transport guests to the sleepy small town of Crescent Cove, taken over by a pack of murderous clown-like creatures. Guests will be lured by the sweet smell of cotton candy and ice-cream and find themselves in an otherworldly circus tent where they’ll come face-to-face with the crazed klowns and their sinister, side-splitting antics. As they make their way through the Big Top Space Ship, guests will witness diabolical klowns making cotton candy cocoons from unsuspecting victims and will realize the joke’s on them as they are next to become the gooey snack. From one shrieking klown to the next, the mazes will lead guests through the doomed community of Crescent Cove to an eerie amusement park closed for the season. Trapped in a terrifying funhouse full of killer klowns, guests will be left screaming as there’s no stopping this twisted three-ring circus.

Last year, the Killer Klowns only appeared in a scare zone at Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando. You can see what that experience was like in the video below, but I’m glad to hear they’re taking things to the next level with a full maze this time around:

And for those who are wondering how the heck all this klown talk originated in the first place, here’s the trailer for the original film:

If that trailer churns up some long-lost memories and makes you hungry for more klown kontent, you should know that a new Killer Klowns From Outer Space movie was said to be in the works at Syfy last year.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 6, 2019 in Orlando and on Friday, September 13, 2019 in Hollywood. Additional details about the events are set to be revealed soon.