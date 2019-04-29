Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights is bringing its classic Universal Monsters (sorry, Dark Universe) to life with a new maze inspired by the 1943 film Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man, and a new haunted house attraction, too. The maze will take the elements of the classic movie, and update them for the 21st century – whatever that means. Maybe the Wolf Man will use SnapChat. Guests will also be “hunted” by other Universal Monsters, including that blood-sucking fiend Dracula, at a new Universal Monsters haunted house experience.

I’ve never been to Halloween Horror Nights, but if I was going to start attending, this would be the year to do it. I’m a big fan of the classic Universal Monsters, and this year’s event seems tailor-made for me. In a new Frankenstein Meets The Wolf Man maze at Universal Studios Hollywood, “guests will follow in the footsteps of the Frankenstein Monster, lured by exotic music towards a nearby gypsy camp while desperately seeking sanctuary from a mob of angry villagers determined to destroy him. It is within the gypsy encampment that the Frankenstein Monster meets The Wolf Man and where the madness begins as guests are led along a path of destruction through the murky Moors, to a creepy cemetery and into the smoldering ruins of Castle Frankenstein and its icy cellars beneath.”

No snark here: that sounds cool as hell. If all that wasn’t enough to get you interested, legendary guitar-player Slash will compose an original score for the maze. Check out a brief teaser video below

Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man Maze

I don’t know how I feel about these extreme make-overs on the characters (you can’t beat the original make-up, folks), but still, all in all, this looks and sounds like a total blast.

Meanwhile, at Universal Orlando Resort, “guests will be hunted by every single grisly monster from the anthology, including Dracula, The Wolf Man and Frankenstein, in the all-new experience, “Universal Monsters.” Each sinister environment will bleed from one to the next as guests press through the darkened realms of horrifying creatures. Guests will face bloody terrors in Dracula’s castle and flee from what is behind the cryptic howls of the grim forest. They’ll run from the horrifying manmade monster within Dr. Frankenstein’s laboratory, and fall prey to an ancient Egyptian curse as they are pursued by the evil Mummy. Guests will try to escape the mysterious Creature lurking in the Black Lagoon, or become victims of other horrors waiting in the shadows. ” There’s a teaser for that, too.

Universal Monsters House

That sounds even cooler than the maze. Maybe I’ll dip into my savings account and take a trip to both of these. Just kidding! I don’t have a savings account. But if you’re lucky enough to attend either (or both!) of these, Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 6 in Orlando and on Friday, September 13 in Hollywood.