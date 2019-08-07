Universal Studios Hollywood is bringing back the funhouse with its Us-themed maze for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights. The maze, based on Jordan Peele’s hit sophomore outing, will be the theme park’s biggest haunted walkthrough attraction at this year’s wildly popular annual Halloween event.

Halloween Horror Nights Us Maze Teaser

Jordan Peele realized the true horror of a mirror with Us, his 2019 follow-up to his Oscar-winning Get Out that blew away anyone expecting a sophomore slump. The film, which stars Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke, follows a vacationing family as they’re attacked by murderous doppelgangers — and you get to experience for yourself that truly horrifying experience at this year’s Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights.

Every year, the theme park creates scary mazes based on horror movies or shows, but Us actually utilizes the creepy carnival experience (large parts of the film take place in a funhouse). The maze takes you through “the unnerving labyrinth of underground tunnels that stretch from coast to coast below America” as “guests follow in the footsteps of the young girl they first meet as Adelaide Wilson as she innocently ventures through a mirror funhouse at the Santa Cruz boardwalk and has a fateful and traumatic encounter with her tethered doppelgänger, an event that will forever alter both of their lives.” The first half of the maze takes place in 1986 before “thrusting guests into the chaos of ‘The Tethered’ uprising as they emerge from their tunnels to murder their privileged doubles in a nationwide coordinated act of rebellion.”

“It’s very exciting to know that fans of Us will get to experience firsthand the terror of being stalked and tormented by ‘The Tethered,’”director Jordan Peele said of the maze. “It’s been a lifelong ambition of mine to create a monster that would scare people on Halloween, so having ‘The Tethered’ join such esteemed company is a dream come true.”

Universal did not provide details yet as to how guests in the maze will be faced with their “Tethered” who emerge to “murder their privileged doubles,” but I’m guessing that the maze will be filled with tons of funhouse mirrors and employees dressed in the already-iconic red jumpsuits. Senior creative director for Universal Orlando Michael Aiello touched on how the team will translate this film to maze form, saying “The idea that ‘we are our own worst enemy’ and the visuals around that notion are what made the story of Us so compelling, personal and exciting for our design team to translate.”

Halloween Horror Nights begins September 6 in Universal Studios Orlando and on September 13, 2019 in Universal Studios Hollywood. Tickets for Universal Studios Hollywood are on sale here.