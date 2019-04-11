Today, the Walt Disney Company rolled-out their plans for their upcoming streaming service Disney+ during an Investors Meeting. Now that we finally know more of the details for this service, here’s a round-up of all the original television series announced and rumored for the service.



Star Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7: The Clone Wars animation series has been resurrected so that it can get the conclusion that the epic story deserves.

The Mandalorian: Executive produced by Jon Favreau, the first live-action Star Wars series is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. Dave Filoni, Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi are directing episodes. The series has a reported budget of $100 million.

Cassian Andor: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actor Diego Luna will reprise his role as Cassian Andor in a new live-action series that will follow Cassian “during the formative years of the Rebellion.” “The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.” The Americans executive producer Stephen Schiff is the showrunner. Alan Tudyk repries his role as K2-SO.

Obi-Wan Series: This has been rumored but unconfirmed. The rumor mill suggests that Ewan McGregor would reprise his Star Wars prequels role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a limited series story set between the Star Wars prequel and original trilogies.

Untitled Star Wars Craft Docuseries: A new docuseries taking a focus on the legendary master craftspeople who brought the galaxy to life over the years.

Marvel

WandaVision: Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their roles as the vision and Scarlet Witch in this limited series. Jac Schaeffer is the writer/showrunner.

Loki: Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki in this limited series. “Sources say the show will follow Loki as the trickster and shapeshifter pops up throughout human history as unlikely influencer on historical events.” Michael Waldron, a writer for the anarchic and ambitious animated series Rick and Morty, has been hired to serve as showrunner.

Falcon and Winter Soldier: Frenemies Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie reunite on the small screen in a live-action series from writer Malcolm Spellman.

Hawkeye: Jeremy Renner will reprise his role in an “adventure series in which Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye, will pass the torch to Kate Bishop.”

What If?: Based on the popular What If comic book series, this new animated show will be overseen by Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios, but the stories will not be canon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe featuring voice actors reprising their roles from the films. First episode asks what if Peggy Carter became a super soldier, and a scrawny Steve Rogers uses an armored suit built by Howard Stark

Marvel’s 616 (working title): “An anthological documentary series exploring the intersection between Marvel’s rich legacy of stories, characters and creators and the world outside your window. Told through the lens of a diverse group of filmmakers, each documentary will dive into the rich historical, cultural and societal context that has become inseparable from stories of the Marvel Universe.”

Marvel’s Hero Project: “Marvel’s Hero Project reveals the remarkable, positive change several young heroes are making in their own communities. These inspiring kids have dedicated their lives to selfless acts of bravery and kindness, and now, Marvel celebrates them as the true Super Heroes they are.”

Disney

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series: A 10-episode docu-series based on the franchise starring Joshua Bassett in the lead role of Ricky. Takes place at the high school where the movies were filmed where they are arranging a stage production of the movies.

Mighty Ducks: Original Mighty Ducks screenwriter Steven Brill and original producer Jordan Kerner are developing the 1990’s family sports franchise into a tv series.

Ink & Paint: An eight-episode documentary series based on the 2017 book telling the untold story of the often-overlooked female employees who contributed to the magic of Walt Disney’s animation empire.

Be Our Chef: “What if your family had the chance to create the next great Disney Parks dish? Hosted by Angela Kinsey (“The Office”), “Be Our Chef” invites families from diverse backgrounds to join a positive and playful Disney-inspired cooking competition at Walt Disney World. In each episode, two families will participate in a themed challenge based on their family traditions and the magic of Disney. The finalists will apply what they have learned to create a dish that represents their family through a Disney lens. The winner’s magical food creation will become a signature dish or treat served at Walt Disney World.”

Cinema Relics: Iconic Art of the Movies: “Cinema Relics: Iconic Art of the Movies is an anthology series that takes a unique look at beloved films through the props & costumes (now modern ‘artifacts’) that made them unique – from the craftspeople who created them, the actors who interacted with them, and the collectors / archives who own and cherish them. The show will be hosted by film historian/collector Dan Lanigan. Among the films featured in the first eight episodes are “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl,” “Mary Poppins,” “The Muppet Movie,” “Tron,” and “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”

Encore!: :Executive producer Kristen Bell brings together former castmates of a high school musical, tasking them with re-creating their original performance in a high school reunion like no other. Emotions run high as the former students face faded friendships, former flames, self-doubt, and killer choreography. Through it all, these unlikely groups of friends—with the help of Broadway’s best—just might pull off a standing-ovation-worthy performance of beloved musicals like “The Sound of Music,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Annie,” and more.”

Untitled Walt Disney Imagineering Documentary Series: “The documentary series chronicles the 65+ year history of Walt Disney Imagineering with parallel storylines of the people, the craft, and the business. Created by Academy Award® and Emmy® nominated director and producer Leslie Iwerks, the series includes exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage from Disney’s parks around the world.”

Untitled Muppets Revival: Frozen voice actor Josh Gad is working with ABC’s Once Upon a Time creators Edward Kitsis & Adam Horowitz on The Muppets show. As of now, the project is going by the title Muppets Live Another Day.

Book Of Enchantment: This new drama is based on author Serena Valentino‘s book series which has focused on characters like The Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, The Beast from Beauty and the Beast, Ursula the Sea Witch from The Little Mermaid, Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty, and Mother Gothel from Tangled. Writer/producer Michael Seitzman is leading the charge.

Diary of a Female President: Written by series creator Ilana Peña (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), the story follows a 12-year-old Cuban-American girl “as she navigates the ups and downs of middle school and her journey to becoming the future president of the United States.” Robin Shorr (The Middle) will serve as showrunner on the half-hour comedy. Gina Rodriguez is exec producing an inspirational series alongside her producing partner, Emily Gipson.

Secret Society of Second Born Royals: The sci-fi series is rumored to be about a 15- year-old girl who “is second in line to the throne currently occupied by her mother. But then she finds out that the summer school she is attending turns out to be a training camp for second born royals with superpowers.” Anna Mastro will direct, and the project is being written by Alex Litvak (‘Predators,’ ‘The Three Musketeers’) and Andrew Green (‘Hannah Montana,’ ‘Insatiable’).

The Sandlot: A reboot of the beloved film from original writer David Mickey Evans will focus on the children of the original characters and will feature the original cast is returning.

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2: A multi-episode documentary series that will take you into the making of Frozen 2, warts and all.

Pixar

Monsters At Work: A Monsters Inc TV series titled Monsters at Work will reunite the original movie cast, including John Goodman and Billy Crystal. The series will take place six months after the original movie, with the Monstropolis power plant now successfully harvesting children’s laughter instead of their screams. “The series follows Tylor Tuskmon (Feldman) an eager and talented mechanic on the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team who dreams of working on the Laugh Floor alongside Mike and Sulley.” The voice cast includes Ben Feldman, Kelly Marie Tran, Henry Winkler, and Lucas Neff.

Forky Asks A Question: A short film series featuring a new character from Toy Story 4. asking Bonnie questions about life, like what is love, what is time, and what is cheese.

Untitled Pixar Artists Docuseries: Pixar is working with the unscripted team to meet the amazing artists at Pixar in a series of short episodes.

National Geographic

The World According to Jeff Goldblum: The series, which will be available on day 1, will show the world through Jeff Goldblum’s mind. Goldblum will pull back the curtain on a familiar object, like speakers or ice cream, to give the full behind-the-scenes story, including history, and more.

The Magic of the Animal Kingdom: A documentary series following the animals and caretakers at Disney’s Animal Kingdom park. The series will give an all-access pass to this extraordinary world.

Earthkeepers (working title): “A cinematic documentary series that centers on the adventurous lives of the people changing the way we see the animal kingdom. The episodes focus on conservationists and the animals they’ve devoted their career to studying, diving deep into the personal trials and professional breakthroughs of protecting the planet’s most endangered species.”

(Re)Connect: “Each episode features one family with a modern day, relatable issue that’s driving a wedge between them. Issues range from workaholic parents, overly competitive siblings, technology addiction, or a family secret that has recently been revealed. All of these families have reached a breaking point, and it’s time for them to disconnect from their busy lives, devices and outside influences in order to address their issues head-on. With the help of a specialized expert, each family will go on a unique journey that organically ties to the issues they are facing in order to confront the family’s dilemma head-on. Can they finally come together as a family to overcome their obstacles … and reconnect?”

Rogue Trip: “A travel guide to all the places the average tourist is least likely to venture – the roguish, often misunderstood and frequently overlooked corners of the world whose hidden corners surprise, amaze and inspire. This is the family vacation most of us are unlikely to take – but we do so vicariously with the intrepid Bob Woodruff and his 27-year old doppelgänger son, Mack.”

Shop Class: “A new competition series features teams of inventive students who are tasked with designing, building, and testing new contraptions. In each episode, a panel of experts will rate their work based on engineering, design, and the final test of the build. In the last episode, one team will be named Shop Class Champs. John Stevens and Spike Feresten of Hangar 56 Media and Richard Rawlings of Production Monkey are producing.”