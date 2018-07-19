Here’s some breaking news from San Diego Comic-Con 2018: brand new episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars are in the works. Check out the trailer and learn more below.

At a Comic-Con panel celebrating the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, a huge announcement shocked the room: The Clone Wars is coming back for more episodes.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Trailer

Here’s a video of the fan reaction from /Film’s own Peter Sciretta, who was in the room when the announcement was made:

The Clone Wars is officially coming back with 12 new episodes to complete the series, which was cancelled back in 2013.

George Lucas created the CGI animated series, which took place during the three-year stretch of time between Episode II: Attack of the Clones and Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. Familiar faces like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Padme Amidala, Yoda, and more played major roles, and while characters like Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex were introduced for the first time. The Clone Wars was also where we learned that the villainous Darth Maul, who battled Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan in live-action in Episode I: The Phantom Menace, survived the events of that epic lightsaber fight and ended up with mechanical legs. (The character would later reemerge in live-action in this year’s Solo: A Star Wars Story.)

The new Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series and will feature “the return of classic characters Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi as well as fan-favorites Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex. The new episodes will debut on Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming service.”

As ET Online points out, Clone Wars writer Brett Friedman told a fan on Twitter way back in 2014 that the entirety of The Clone Wars seasons 7 and 8 had already been written. (The show originally ran for six seasons between 2008 and 2013.)

@JacobRegan18 All of it. And all of Season 8. — Brent Friedman (@BFree63) May 16, 2014

Still, it’s unclear whether those same scripts will be used moving forward or whether Dave Filoni – who is returning to serve as the Supervising Director of these new episodes – and his team will go back to the drawing board and craft all-new screenplays to continue the story.

“I honestly didn’t think we would ever have the opportunity to return to The Clone Wars,” Filoni said in a press release. “Thanks to the relentless fan support and the team behind Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming service, we will now get to tell more of those stories. We feel a tremendous responsibility to make something that lives up to the legacy that George Lucas created with the original series and I think our team, many of whom worked on the show from the beginning, has risen to the challenge.”

Filoni says the show looks better than it ever has – and that trailer proves him correct.

There’s no word yet on exactly when we’ll see these new episodes, but Disney’s streaming service is slated to be unveiled sometime in 2019. In addition to the live-action Star Wars content the company is planning for that platform, this would be a nice way to kick off a new streaming service.