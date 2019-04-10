Time to add yet another Marvel-themed series to the Disney+ line-up. It’s been the assumption that any Marvel series on the Disney streaming service will focus on second-string characters, rather than the big ones like Iron Man and Captain America. So far, that’s turning out to be correct. The latest is Hawkeye, a series that will feature Jeremy Renner‘s Clint Barton. The Hawkeye show won’t just focus on Clint, though. It will also feature fan-favorite character Kate Bishop.

Variety broke the news about the Hawkeye TV series headed to Disney+. They describe the project as an “adventure series in which Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye, will pass the torch to Kate Bishop. Bishop is a Marvel Comics character who took up the Hawkeye mantle after Barton.” Bishop has been around in the comics since 2005, and became a fan favorite with Matt Fraction and David Aja’s series Hawkeye, which kicked-off in 2012. Here’s the synopsis of that run:

Clint Barton, breakout star of a little Marvel movie you might have seen a while back, continues his fight for justice…and good rooftop BBQs! With Young Avenger Kate Bishop by his side, he’s out to get some downtime from being one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes…but when the apartment building he’s moved into, and the neighbors he’s befriended, are threatened by a tracksuit-wearing, dog-abusing gang of Eastern European mobsters who say “bro” an awful lot, Clint must stand up and defend his new adopted family…any way he can.

The series was much more grounded than the Marvel movies, which would make for a different – and less expensive – experience should the TV series want to draw from it directly. All I ask is that Lucky the Pizza Dog make an appearance.

There’s an unintentional subtext to this news: it confirms Clint is going to survive Avengers: Endgame. Of course, we still have no idea just what the hell is going to happen in Endgame, and rumors persist that the film will involve some sort of time travel that resets the already established timeline. With that in mind, it’s safe to assume that everyone is going to survive the movie. But that’s all just speculation. There has also been speculation that Kate Bishop will appear as a character in Endgame. One of the film’s trailers features Clint training a young girl to fire an arrow, but we don’t know for sure that it’s Kate. It could also be one of his kids, grown older. We’ll know for sure later this month.

In addition to Hawkeye, Disney+ has plans for Marvel shows featuring Loki, Falcon and Winter Soldier, and Vision and Scarlet Witch. There’s probably even more they haven’t announced yet.