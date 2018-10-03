Production on the Star Wars live-action television series is beginning and Jon Favreau took to Instagram to give us the first official details for the Disney streaming service series. Favreau reveals the title of the new show will be “The Mandalorian” and gives us our first plot synopsis. Hit the jump to learn more about The Mandalorian.

Show creator and producer Jon Favreau revealed The Mandalorian title in the following image posted to Instagram:

Here is the above image in text form:

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic…”

This confirms earlier rumors from Making Star Wars that the show would be set on the Outer Rim planet of Mandalore. We have also heard that the show will either be eight or ten episodes, costing an estimated$100 million, which places it near the top of the list of the most expensive shows in history. The six episodes in Game of Thrones‘ upcoming final season are said to cost around $15 million each. Recently the same source heard rumblings that Star Wars Rebels creator/showrunner Dave Filloni might be directing two of the episodes.

Favreau previously told NYT that “Star Wars is a big world, and Disney’s new streaming service affords a wonderful opportunity to tell stories that stretch out over multiple chapters.”

Mandalore has a very complicated history. The Star Wars wiki says that a huge Mandalorian War began in 3976 BBY (before the Battle of Yavin) and lasted for nearly twenty years. The machinations of the war itself are relatively complex, but in short, it involved characters like Mandalore The Ultimate, a rampaging conquerer, and Revan, a warrior who first appeared in the 2003 video game Knights of the Old Republic, which was also set around that same time.

As for who will be featured in this new television series, we don’t know, although rumors recently have involved everyone from Pedro Pascal to Werner Herzog. Setting the show in the time between the original and sequel trilogies allows Favreau to construct a story about this planet and people not yet touched upon in Star Wars canon. I’m very excited to see what this show is.

Bob Iger first announced the series back in February, revealing that Disney “are developing not just one, but a few Star Wars series specifically for the Disney direct to consumer app.” The codename for the live-action Star Wars series is Project Huckleberry, and the show has recently started production in Southern California with exterior shooting on a big desert marketplace set (set videos can be found elsewhere online).