Fans have been waiting years for a live-action Star Wars series, and it looks like the production executive produced by Jon Favreau is finally going to make it happen. Over the past week, photos have been emerging online showing off the set at an undisclosed location somewhere in Southern California, and with that also comes some new details about who will be behind the camera for this new endeavor.

Find out what we’re learning about the live-action Star Wars series below.

Set Photos Tease a Familiar Location

While we won’t post the set photos taken by the folks at Making Star Wars, we will point out that this set seemingly teases a location similar to that of either Tatooine or Jakku. It’s clearly a desert location of some kind, but it’s not clear which planet we’re looking at. We’ve heard the show takes place before the events of The Force Awakens, so a story that takes place on Jakku tangentially to Rey’s life (or even before it) would make the most sense, but that’s just speculation on our part.

There appears to be some shooting taking place on the set, but all that can be glimpsed is a couple of actors wearing dark brown jackets with hoodies, almost resembling the hood of a Jawa. They also had some kind of shoulder armor with a color slightly lighter than the jacket itself, as well as utility belts with yellow and brown accents, along with dark brown pants and boots. It’s not clear whether these are prominent characters or commoners in this location. There’s also the chance that they’re just shooting a camera test and nothing more at the moment.

Dave Filoni May Make His Live-Action Star Wars Debut

Dave Filoni is best known for bringing life to the animated side of the Star Wars galaxy with The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, not to mention the upcoming Star Wars Resistance. But it appears he may be making his live-action debut with this new series.

Making Star Wars is reporting an unverified rumor that Dave Filoni will direct two episodes of the first season of the live-action Star Wars series. While Jon Favreau is an accomplished filmmaker in his own right, it appears he’ll leave the directing to other talents while sticking with writing and producing (at least for now). The rumor says Filoni will direct the first episode of the series and one more beyond that.

As for other directors, there are reportedly five total directors working on the show for the first season. Three of those filmmakers are directing two episodes each, and for those who aren’t good at math, that would mean the first season of the live-action Star Wars series will have eight episodes. That makes sense since this will likely be an expensive series and seasons will need to be kept short.

Also behind the camera will be Greig Fraser as cinematographer. And since he did such an exceptional job making Rogue One: A Star Wars Story feel like a classic Star Wars movie, that’s good news for the series.

Is Werner Herzog Appearing in the Show?

Director Werner Herzog is known not only for his mesmerizing documentaries and arthouse narratives, but also his trademark ominous voice. Jack Reacher made solid use of his menacing presence as a villain, and now there’s a chance he might be involved in the Star Wars series.

IndieWire recently interviewed Herzog and the director revealed that he was going to be in “a big franchise film, about which I’m not supposed to say anything.” However, he did note that the codename was Huckleberry. Funnily enough, Making Star Wars has learned that the codename for the live-action Star Wars series is Project Huckleberry.

Could Werner Herzog end up with a role in the Star Wars series? Sure, he says he’s in a big franchise film and not a television series, but maybe he misspoke. The prospect of Herzog being in the Star Wars universe is so juicy. He would make a hell of a villain, especially some kind of crime boss. So we hope this a rumor ends up being true.