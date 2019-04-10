Disney has unveiled a slate of original documentary series titles for Disney+, their upcoming streaming service, and the lineup looks promising. Disney has teamed with Supper Club members David Gelb, Brian McGinn and Jason Sterman, producers of Netflix’s Chef’s Table, who will produce two of the 10 shows. Other shows will focus on travel, lifestyle, movies, and of course, some Marvel stuff. See the full Disney+ documentary series lineup below.

I’m not big on “unscripted” shows, and the only real docu-series programs I tend to enjoy usually revolve around true crime scenarios. But I have to admit, many of these upcoming Disney+ documentary series titles sound exciting. I’ve been hesitant to give in to yet another streaming service, but I’m starting to come around to this whole Disney+ idea. Here’s what’s in store.

Marvel’s 616 (working title)

An anthological documentary series exploring the intersection between Marvel’s rich legacy of stories, characters and creators and the world outside your window. Told through the lens of a diverse group of filmmakers, each documentary will dive into the rich historical, cultural and societal context that has become inseparable from stories of the Marvel Universe.

Earthkeepers (working title)

A cinematic documentary series that centers on the adventurous lives of the people changing the way we see the animal kingdom. The episodes focus on conservationists and the animals they’ve devoted their career to studying, diving deep into the personal trials and professional breakthroughs of protecting the planet’s most endangered species.

Be Our Chef

What if your family had the chance to create the next great Disney Parks dish? Hosted by Angela Kinsey (“The Office”), “Be Our Chef” invites families from diverse backgrounds to join a positive and playful Disney-inspired cooking competition at Walt Disney World. In each episode, two families will participate in a themed challenge based on their family traditions and the magic of Disney. The finalists will apply what they have learned to create a dish that represents their family through a Disney lens. The winner’s magical food creation will become a signature dish or treat served at Walt Disney World.

Cinema Relics: Iconic Art of the Movies (working title)

“Cinema Relics: Iconic Art of the Movies” is an anthology series that takes a unique look at beloved films through the props & costumes (now modern ‘artifacts’) that made them unique – from the craftspeople who created them, the actors who interacted with them, and the collectors / archives who own and cherish them. The show will be hosted by film historian/collector Dan Lanigan. Among the films featured in the first eight episodes are “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl,” “Mary Poppins,” “The Muppet Movie,” “Tron,” and “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”

Encore!

Executive producer Kristen Bell brings together former castmates of a high school musical, tasking them with re-creating their original performance in a high school reunion like no other. Emotions run high as the former students face faded friendships, former flames, self-doubt, and killer choreography. Through it all, these unlikely groups of friends—with the help of Broadway’s best—just might pull off a standing-ovation-worthy performance of beloved musicals like “The Sound of Music,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Annie,” and more.

Marvel’s Hero Project

“Marvel’s Hero Project” reveals the remarkable, positive change several young heroes are making in their own communities. These inspiring kids have dedicated their lives to selfless acts of bravery and kindness, and now, Marvel celebrates them as the true Super Heroes they are.

(Re)Connect

In “(Re)Connect,” each episode features one family with a modern day, relatable issue that’s driving a wedge between them. Issues range from workaholic parents, overly competitive siblings, technology addiction, or a family secret that has recently been revealed. All of these families have reached a breaking point, and it’s time for them to disconnect from their busy lives, devices and outside influences in order to address their issues head-on. With the help of a specialized expert, each family will go on a unique journey that organically ties to the issues they are facing in order to confront the family’s dilemma head-on. Can they finally come together as a family to overcome their obstacles … and reconnect?

Rogue Trip

“Rogue Trip” is a travel guide to all the places the average tourist is least likely to venture – the roguish, often misunderstood and frequently overlooked corners of the world whose hidden corners surprise, amaze and inspire. This is the family vacation most of us are unlikely to take – but we do so vicariously with the intrepid Bob Woodruff and his 27-year old doppelgänger son, Mack.

Shop Class (working title)

A new competition series, “Shop Class” features teams of inventive students who are tasked with designing, building, and testing new contraptions. In each episode, a panel of experts will rate their work based on engineering, design, and the final test of the build. In the last episode, one team will be named Shop Class Champs.

Untitled Walt Disney Imagineering Documentary Series

The documentary series chronicles the 65+ year history of Walt Disney Imagineering with parallel storylines of the people, the craft, and the business. Created by Academy Award® and Emmy® nominated director and producer Leslie Iwerks, the series includes exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage from Disney’s parks around the world.

Of all of these, the two that interest me the the most are Cinema Relics and the Untitled Walt Disney Imagineering Documentary Series, which we’ve reported on in the past. This is just a taste of what’s to come. Disney is hosting an investors presentation on Thursday, where it plans to unveil a whole slew of news regarding shows headed to Disney+. Disney+ is expected to launch later this year.