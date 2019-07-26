Daily Podcast: Will Joker Be An Oscar Contender? Spider-Man Popcorn, Disney+, Avengers, Regal Unlimited, Criterion & Big Mouth
Posted on Friday, July 26th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the July 26, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Spider-Man: Far From Home, Disney+, Avengers: Endgame, Joker, Regal Unlimited, Criterion and Big Mouth.
Opening Banter: It’s Friday!
Feedback: Ryan, the director of AMC’s Corporate Communications wrote into the podcast in response to our Spider-Man popcorn mystery argument: “Hey Peter – I heard the podcast yesterday and the discussion about the Spider-Man popcorn. I know that sometimes the debate is more fun than the actual answer, but I figured I’d ask around here to get the definitive answer. In case you wanted to know, the flavor (both colors) is Vanilla Kettle Corn.”
In The News:
- Ben: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Becomes First Spidey Film to Break $1 Billion at the Box Office
- Brad: Hulu Will Offer Disney+ as an Add-On – Here’s What That Means For Current Subscribers [TCA 2019]
- Chris: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Deleted Scene Takes a Knee (and Shows What Happened to Gamora)
- Ben: Todd Phillips Thinks ‘Joker’ Can Win Venice Film Festival’s Top Prize, Festival Director Thinks It’s Heading for Oscars
- Brad: Regal Unlimited Movie Ticket Subscription Launching Before the End of the Month with Three Tiers
- Chris: Criterion is Releasing a Monster-Sized ‘Godzilla’ Box Set for Its 1000th Edition
- Brad: ‘Big Mouth’ Renewed for Three More Seasons of Raunchy Comedy at Netflix
