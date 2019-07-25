The Criterion Collection has finally revealed the contents of their 1000th release, and it’s a doozy. Godzilla: The Showa Era-Films, 1954-1975 collects 15 Godzilla films together on Blu-ray for the very first time, and the results look incredible. This monster-sized Criterion Godzilla box set will feature high-definition digital transfers of all fifteen Godzilla films made between 1954 and 1975, released together for the first time, with uncompressed monaural soundtracks – and more. Details below.

Criterion Godzilla Box Set

I’m not the world’s biggest Godzilla fan, but even I have to admit – this is cool as hell. Criterion has managed to put out 1000 releases, and to celebrate, their 1000th edition will be a huge Godzilla box set loaded-up with all the kaiju carnage you can stand. Here’s the lowdown:

In 1954, an enormous beast clawed its way out of the sea, destroying everything in its path—and changing movies forever. The arresting original Godzilla soon gave rise to an entire monster-movie genre (kaiju eiga), but the King of the Monsters continued to reign supreme: in fourteen fiercely entertaining sequels over the next two decades, Godzilla defended its throne against a host of other formidable creatures, transforming from a terrifying symbol of nuclear annihilation into a benevolent (if still belligerent) Earth protector. Collected here for the first time are all fifteen Godzilla films of Japan’s Showa era, in a landmark set showcasing the technical wizardry, fantastical storytelling, and indomitable international appeal that established the most iconic giant monster the cinema has ever seen.

Here are the titles that come with the set, with amazing cover art for each one.

Godzilla

1954 • 96 minutes • Black & White • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 1.37:1 aspect ratio

Godzilla Raids Again

1955 • 81 minutes • Black & White • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 1.37:1 aspect ratio

King Kong vs. Godzilla

U.S.-RELEASE VERSION

1963 • 91 minutes • Color • Monaural • 2.35:1 aspect ratio

Mothra vs. Godzilla

1964 • 89 minutes • Color • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 2.35:1 aspect ratio

Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster

1964 • 93 minutes • Color • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 2.35:1 aspect ratio

Invasion of Astro-Monster

1965 • 94 minutes • Color • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 2.35:1 aspect ratio

Ebirah, Horror of the Deep

1966 • 86 minutes • Color • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 2.35:1 aspect ratio

Son of Godzilla

1967 • 85 minutes • Color • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 2.35:1 aspect ratio

Destroy All Monsters

1968 • 89 minutes • Color • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 2.35:1 aspect ratio

All Monsters Attack

1969 • 69 minutes • Color • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 2.35:1 aspect ratio

Godzilla vs. Hedorah

1971 • 85 minutes • Color • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 2.35:1 aspect ratio

Godzilla vs. Gigan

1972 • 89 minutes • Color • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 2.35:1 aspect ratio

Godzilla vs. Megalon

1973 • 81 minutes • Color • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 2.35:1 aspect ratio

Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla

1974 • 84 minutes • Color • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 2.35:1 aspect ratio

Terror of Mechagodzilla

1975 • 83 minutes • Color • Monaural • In Japanese with English subtitles • 2.35:1 aspect ratio

The box set comes with a ton of supplemental material, including a “deluxe hardcover book with notes on each film and new illustrations from sixteen artists, new and archival interviews with cast and crew members,” and much more. A full list of special features can be seen below. The Criterion Godzilla box set roars onto shelves October 29, 2019.