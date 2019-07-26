Netflix isn’t usually one to renew shows for multiple seasons, but apparently they have a special place in their heart for the raunchy animated comedy Big Mouth. The show created by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett has just been renewed for three more seasons at the streaming service, and the quartet’s newly founded animation production company Brutus Pink has signed a multi-year deal to produce even more TV shows and movies for Netflix.

#BigMouth has been renewed for THREE more seasons! Additionally, Brutus Pink (the newly formed animation production company from creators Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin & Jennifer Flackett) have signed a multi-year deal to produce animated series and films for Netflix pic.twitter.com/aL4pf7l3Si — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 26, 2019

An official press release also announced the renewal for Big Mouth and the deal they just inked to create even more content for Netflix. The news comes just as Kroll, Goldberg, Levin and Flackett are about to receive an award for comedy writers of the year at Just For Laughs in Montreal this coming weekend, the comedy festival that is a bastion of up and coming talent from stand-up, improv, sketch comedy, and more.

“Big Mouth brilliantly captures the most awkward phase in a person’s life, puberty, in a hilarious yet heartwarming way. We couldn’t be more excited to continue our relationship with Brutus Pink and bring more stories, more humor, and more hormones to Netflix members around the world.”

The series is certainly much more raunchy and awkward than it is heartfelt, but that’s not to say it doesn’t have some genuine charm here and there. But more often than not, the show depicts the gross, nasty reality of what puberty and hormones are like for teens, even though they barely ever talk about the more seedy side of their sexuality. Sure, it has the added fantasy element of the truly revolting hormone monsters, but that’s also what makes it hilarious.

“Netflix has given us the best creative experience imaginable, and we’ve been able to build an amazing community of talented writers, actors, producers and artists. We’re thrilled to be continuing with everyone for years to come.”

Big Mouth will return for a third season this fall, and will then start to fill out the new three-season order after that.