Spider-Man: Far From Home just did something that no other Spider-film has done before: it made a billion dollars at the global box office. That means fans can breathe a sigh of relief, because that accomplishment guarantees once and for all that Sony’s partnership with Marvel Studios involving the character of Spider-Man will continue for at least one more movie. See how the box office totals of the Spider-Man movies stack up against each other below.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Spider-Man: Far From Home will pass the billion dollar mark at the worldwide box office today, making it the first Spider-Man solo movie to enter into the billion dollar club. (Not adjusted for inflation, of course.) That also makes Far From Home only the second movie in Sony’s entire history to ever cross that threshold, following in the footsteps of 2012’s James Bond film Skyfall, which was a co-production with MGM. Spider-Man: Far From Home has surpassed 2017’s surprise mega-hit Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle to become Sony’s second-highest grossing movie of all time.

Spidey By the Numbers

Here’s the breakdown of how every Spider-Man movie has performed at the box office, courtesy of Box Office Mojo. (And no, we’re not counting Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, or Avengers: Endgame here. Solo Spidey films only.)

Spider-Man: Far From Home – $1.005 billion and counting (estimated)

Spider-Man 3 – $891 million

Spider-Man: Homecoming – $880 million

Spider-Man – $822 million

Spider-Man 2 – $784 million

The Amazing Spider-Man – $758 million

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – $709 million

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – $375 million

Everyone should look back up at the last movie on this list, take a long look in the mirror, and ask ourselves what we could have done to make sure more people saw Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which is easily one of the best movies of the past several years and clearly the best Spider-Man movie yet. It’s ludicrous that such a great film ended up with such a small box office total, especially compared with some of the duds on this list.

According to THR, Far From Home is the 40th film to make more than a billion dollars at the box office and the third movie this year to do it after Avengers: Endgame ($2.79 billion) and Captain Marvel ($1.13 billion), which, not surprisingly, are Disney movies. Far From Home is the first non-Disney film to cross a billion since Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom did so last summer.

Congratulations to director Jon Watts, whose career domestic box office totals (in order) now look like this: