Following in the footsteps of AMC Stubs A-List, the national theater chain Regal Cinemas is introducing their Regal Unlimited movie ticket subscription service, which we first heard about towards the beginning of July. The new service will be available before the end of the month, and it’s coming with three different subscription tiers. Not unlike the recently changed model for AMC Stubs A-List, the new Regal subscription dictates which theaters you can see movies at based on the price you’re paying. Get the full details on the Regal Unlimited subscription plans below.

Here’s the gist of how Regal Unlimited is going to work, and what it will get you:

As you can see, each of the different tiers provide a different level of access to the various Regal Cinemas locations around the country. If you’re not living in a big city and you don’t often see theaters in a metropolitan area, then you might be fine with the Unlimited plan at $18 a month (or $216 a year). But if you want to see movies in places like Los Angeles or New York, you’ll likely have to shell out for the high-end Unlimited All Access Plan for $23.50 a month (or $282 a year).

The good news is all of those plans allow you to see an unlimited amount of movies each month, any day of the week, at any time, with no blackout dates. It seems everyone learned a good lesson from MoviePass in that regard.

Contrary to early reports, you don’t have to pay the annual fee upfront. Customers have the choice of paying annually or monthly. However, even if you choose the monthly option, you will still be enrolled in an initial, non-cancelable term of one year. So you’ll be paying monthly, but you will be enrolled for an entire year.

Unlike AMC Stubs A-List, the Regal Unlimited subscription won’t include premium format screenings. You can still buy tickets for those screenings with your subscription, but there will be a surcharge. You’ll also be able to use your subscription for special events like marathons, double features and fan events, but again, there will be a surcharge. Plus, if you want to see a movie at a theater outside of your subscription tier, there’s a fee for that as well. Or you can just upgrade your subscription at any time.

Unfortunately, Regal Unlimited doesn’t axe the convenience fees altogether like AMC Stubs A-List, but it does reduce them to just $0.50, and that counts for any other ticket purchase you make in the same transaction with your subscription ticket.