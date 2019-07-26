Avengers: Endgame is on its way to digital and Blu-ray, which means the hype for the film gets to start up all over again. Even though Endgame is already so long people had to write entire articles about not taking bathroom breaks during the runtime, it could’ve been even longer. Case in point: an Endgame deleted scene is now available for your viewing pleasure. If you’ve somehow avoided seeing the film this long, you might want to avoid this scene, as it’s a bit spoiler heavy. Watch it below.

Avengers: Endgame Deleted Scene

We have an EXCLUSIVE @Avengers deleted scene from #Endgame that gives fans a heroic must-see moment ? https://t.co/Y0tiB90wX7 pic.twitter.com/QZDxovUCT2 — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) July 26, 2019

In the Endgame deleted scene above, the survivors of the big climactic battle all decide to take a knee to pay their respects to the recently departed Tony Stark. It’s meant to be a big emotional moment, but you can understand why it was cut – it’s a bit heavy-handed, and the film doesn’t really need it. Because the scene following this gets the same message across – Tony’s big funeral.

There is one important moment here, though. This scene shows what happened to Gamora. At the end of the theatrical cut of Endgame, Gamora more or less vanishes. Peter Quill is seen looking her up on a ship’s computer, but her fate is a little vague. So vague, in fact, that several people thought she might have gone up into dust after Tony snapped the fingers of his Iron Man Gauntlet. Here, we clearly see Gamora is alive and well, and simply walks away while everyone is kneeling. This means she’s still out there somewhere, and I’m guessing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will involve Quill and the gang trying to find her.

This is one of six deleted scenes that will appear on the home media release of Endgame. Here’s a full list of special features.

Remembering Stan Lee – Filmmakers and cast honor the great Stan Lee in a fond look back at his MCU movie cameos.

Setting The Tone: Casting Robert Downey Jr. – Hear the tale of how Robert Downey Jr. was cast as Tony Stark in the original “Iron Man” — and launched the MCU.

A Man Out of Time: Creating Captain America – Trace the evolution of Captain America with those who helped shape the look, feel and character of this compelling hero.

Black Widow: Whatever It Takes – Follow Black Widow’s journey both within and outside the Avengers, including the challenges she faced and overcame along the way.

The Russo Brothers: Journey to Endgame – See how Anthony and Joe Russo met the challenge of helming two of the biggest films in cinematic history … back-to-back!

The Women of the MCU – MCU women share what it was like to join forces for the first time in an epic battle scene — and be part of such a historic ensemble.

Bro Thor – His appearance has changed but his heroism remains! Go behind the scenes to see how Bro Thor was created.

Six Deleted Scenes – “Goji Berries,” “Bombs on Board,” “Suckiest Army in the Galaxy,” “You Used to Frickin’ Live Here,” “Tony and Howard” and “Avengers Take a Knee.”

Gag Reel – Laugh along with the cast in this epic collection of flubs, goofs and gaffes from set.

Visionary Intro – Intro by directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Audio Commentary – Audio commentary by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Avengers: Endgame arrives on digital July 30, and Blu-ray August 13.