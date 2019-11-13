Daily Podcast: Disney+ News Extravaganza & Leslie Iwerks Interview
Posted on Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the November 13, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film Editor-in-Chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news. And in Our Feature Presentation, Ben Pearson talks to director Leslie Iwerks about The Imagineering Story.
Opening Banter: Who got Disney+? What was your experience like?
In The News:
- Chris: As Expected, Disney+ is Having Technical Issues on Day One
- Chris: Disney+ Day One Downloads Reach 3.2 Million (But Don’t Expect Them To Share Ratings)
- Brad: When Will the Rest of the Marvel and Star Wars Movies Arrive on Disney+?
- Brad (og Ben): ‘Avengers: Endgame’ is Streaming on Disney+ with Different Deleted Scenes Than the Blu-ray
- Chris: Every ‘Star Wars’ Movie Will Be Available on Disney+ in 4K, Dolby Vision, and Atmos
- Brad (og HT): Disney+ Changes Original ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy to Include Classic Fox Fanfare and Newly Tweaked Han/Greedo Confrontation
- Chris: New Episodes of Original Disney+ Shows, Including ‘The Mandalorian’, Coming Friday
- Chris: ‘The Simpsons’ on Disney+ is Streaming in the Wrong Aspect Ratio
In Our Feature Presentation: Ben Pearson talks to director Leslie Iwerks about The Imagineering Story.
- ‘The Imagineering Story’ Director Leslie Iwerks on the Culture of Imagineering, the Definitive Disney Attraction, John Lasseter, and More [Interview]
