It’s been a big morning for Disney+, the new Disney streaming service home to titles from the Disney library, a new Star Wars show, and Greedo now yelling out “MacLunkey!” before he’s murdered by Han Solo in Star Wars: A New Hope. But as was to be expected, the service has been having technical issues since launch. Some folks have reported they’ve been unable to get Disney+ to work at all. If that’s happened to you, don’t worry: you’re not alone.

The demand for #DisneyPlus has exceeded our highest expectations. We are so pleased you’re excited to watch all your favorites and are working quickly to resolve any current issues. We appreciate your patience. — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2019

As you can see above, Disney+ has acknowledged that yes, things aren’t going as smoothly as they could’ve. This isn’t the most shocking news – it’s almost a given at this point that major launches like this will experience some sort of tech problems. Disney was even prepared for this sort of thing beacuse they have cute little error message screens, like this one featuring characters from Wreck-It-Ralph.

Hopefully, by the time this day is done all the wrinkles will be ironed out and Disney+ will be running as planned. For now, though, don’t be too surprised if you end up experiencing some issues. As Disney told EW, “The consumer demand for Disney+ has exceeded our highest expectations. While we are pleased by this incredible response, we are aware of the current user issues and are working to swiftly resolve them. We appreciate your patience.”