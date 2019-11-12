If you’re looking for even more reasons to sign up for Disney+, here’s some news: all of the Star Wars movies have been remastered in 4K with Dolby Vision and Atmos support for the service. This will mark the first time the original trilogy, and those pesky prequels, have been made available in 4K anywhere. And while there have been rumors of a 4K box set containing the complete Skywalker Saga, for now, Disney+ is the only place you’ll be able to have access to the remasters.

Want to watch every available Star Wars movie in 4K? Then you have to sign up for Disney+. The much-hyped Disney streaming service is giving users an extra surprise: the entire Star Wars film series, including the original trilogy and prequels, has also remastered in 4K with Dolby Vision and Atmos support. Over the summer a rumor surfaced that “4K masters of the original trilogy and of The Force Awakens are all in the can and work is currently being done on the prequel trilogy which is proving to actually be more of a challenge than the original films.” The belief was that these remasters were destined to end up on a box set, and while that still might be true, for now, they’re going to be exclusive to Disney+. This marks the first time most of these films have ever been available in 4K (Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story already have 4K Blu-ray release).

Endgadget confirmed the 4K remasters of the films, but also added that “Dolby and Disney reps didn’t have many specific details to share about the Star Wars remaster.” Still, this is a big deal overall and adds more fuel to the Disney+ fire. There hasn’t been a new remaster of the original Star Wars trilogy or the prequels since the 2011 Blu-ray box set.

Disney+ is the “dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, together, for the first time. From The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer and International segment, Disney+ will offer ad-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series and short-form content. Alongside unprecedented access to Disney’s incredible library of film and television entertainment, the service will also be the exclusive streaming home for films released by The Walt Disney Studios in 2019 and beyond.”