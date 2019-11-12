People can’t stop talking about Disney+, the new Disney streaming service that may or may not be working for you at this very moment. While the service launched today, Tuesday, you won’t have to wait a full week for new episodes of the original shows. Instead, new episodes of everything – including The Mandalorian – will hit this Friday, and roll-out on Fridays going forward.

Wondering when you can catch the new Mandalorian episodes? Well, we actually already told you that last month, but I suppose it can’t hurt to tell you again, dear reader. The answer: this Friday, and then every Friday following. Here’s the schedule:

Episode 1 – November 12

Episode 2 – November 15

Episode 3 – November 22

Episode 4 – November 29

Episode 5 – December 6

Episode 6 – December 13

Episode 7 – December 18

Episode 8 – December 27

Yes, rather than make you wait a full week to catch episode 2, Disney+ is dropping the next episode of The Mandalorian this Friday. They’re doing the same for their other original shows, including High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Encore!, Marvel’s Hero Project, The Imagineering Story, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and Forky Asks A Question.

Friday release dates have become somewhat standard for streaming services, so it makes sense that Disney+ would want to follow that formula. In the meantime, there’s plenty of other stuff on Disney+ to watch – Marvel movies, Star Wars movies, uh…Flubber, probably? And if you get bored with Disney+, you can always check out Apple TV+. Please. They’re desperate over there.