New Episodes of Original Disney+ Shows, Including ‘The Mandalorian’, Coming Friday
Posted on Tuesday, November 12th, 2019 by Chris Evangelista
People can’t stop talking about Disney+, the new Disney streaming service that may or may not be working for you at this very moment. While the service launched today, Tuesday, you won’t have to wait a full week for new episodes of the original shows. Instead, new episodes of everything – including The Mandalorian – will hit this Friday, and roll-out on Fridays going forward.
Wondering when you can catch the new Mandalorian episodes? Well, we actually already told you that last month, but I suppose it can’t hurt to tell you again, dear reader. The answer: this Friday, and then every Friday following. Here’s the schedule:
- Episode 1 – November 12
- Episode 2 – November 15
- Episode 3 – November 22
- Episode 4 – November 29
- Episode 5 – December 6
- Episode 6 – December 13
- Episode 7 – December 18
- Episode 8 – December 27
Yes, rather than make you wait a full week to catch episode 2, Disney+ is dropping the next episode of The Mandalorian this Friday. They’re doing the same for their other original shows, including High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Encore!, Marvel’s Hero Project, The Imagineering Story, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and Forky Asks A Question.
Friday release dates have become somewhat standard for streaming services, so it makes sense that Disney+ would want to follow that formula. In the meantime, there’s plenty of other stuff on Disney+ to watch – Marvel movies, Star Wars movies, uh…Flubber, probably? And if you get bored with Disney+, you can always check out Apple TV+. Please. They’re desperate over there.
