We know when Disney+ arrives next month that launch day will bring the first episode of The Mandalorian along with it. The live-action Star Wars series is probably the most anticipated part of the streaming service, and now we know when each of the episodes in the show’s first will arrive. But that’s not all.

Even though the general public hasn’t seen a single episode of The Mandalorian, the second season is already moving forward. In addition to executive producer Jon Favreau taking a step behind the camera this time, one of the show’s cast members will hop in the director’s chair too, and it’s none other than Carl Weathers. Find out more below.

First up, Fandom found out what The Mandalorian release schedule will be like starting on November 12 and running through the rest of the year. Here’s when you should be ready to watch the series each week:

Episode 1 – November 12

Episode 2 – November 15

Episode 3 – November 22

Episode 4 – November 29

Episode 5 – December 6

Episode 6 – December 13

Episode 7 – December 18

Episode 8 – December 27

You’ll notice that Disney and Lucasfilm will be giving us two episodes in the first week that Disney+ is available. But after that, new episodes will debut every Friday. However, there is one exception, and that’s during the week of release for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The seventh episode of The Mandalorian will arrive on Wednesday, December 18th, a day before Thursday night previews begin for The Rise of Skywalker, and two days before it opens everywhere.

What’s fascinating to think about is that by the time the seventh episode of The Mandalorian arrives, we’ll have spent nearly the same amount of time with the characters from that series as those from the new trilogy. It’s in a more truncated window of time, so the attachment might be the same, but the amount of actual screentime will be very close.

It’s a shame that final episode arrives two days after Christmas. People are going to be very busy with families, and it makes me wonder if there will be a dip in the excitement because of everything else that’s going on around that time in between Christmas and New Year’s Eve. We’ll find out when the time comes.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Directors

As we said, even though The Mandalorian won’t be out until next month, the second season is already in the works. Executive producer and writer Jon Favreau has already said that he’ll be getting behind the camera this time to direct. But the roster of directors will expand by adding series cast member Carl Weathers to the mix, as revealed at The Mandalorian press junket in Los Angeles today.

Favreau talked about the high tech tools they’re using for The Mandalorian and said:

“By Carl being there and being part of it, and seeing how we were putting this together, experimenting with it and seeing it all come together, he was perfectly qualified. He understood the story, he understood the characters, the cast, and the technology. So it’s really fun to be working for Carl now.”

Weathers expressed his appreciation to Favreau for actually keeping the promise that he made in the first season. Favreau knew that Weathers was getting more into directing, and during season one, the executive producer told the Rocky franchise star that if a second season was ordered, he could direct an episode. Weathers said, “I’ve been around enough to know that people don’t always keep their word,” and he was so happy when the opportunity actually came along.

If the early buzz for The Mandalorian is any indicator, then fans are going to want a second season very quickly.