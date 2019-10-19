The Mandalorian Early Reactions

Over in Los Angeles, Lucasfilm held a press junket for the upcoming series premiere of the first live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian. The show will debut on the new Disney+ streaming service when it launches on November 12, but some lucky members of the press at the junket were treated to 27-minutes of footage from the series. Thankfully, any surprises have been held back, but the first reactions to the footage are all over the moon, claiming this is an exciting return to the style of the original Star Wars trilogy. Read some of The Mandalorian early reactions below.

First up, we have our own Peter Sciretta chiming in with his reaction, and he couldn’t be more thrilled:

And here’s what some of the other members of the press in attendance had to say about the presentation:

All of these reactions are right on par with the footage that was shown at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year. It captures the style and spirit of the original Star Wars trilogy but with a western touch. The universe feels lived in again, and the locations we visit feel like they really dig into a slightly darker side of the Star Wars galaxy than we’ve seen before. These people aren’t leaders of the First Order, they’re not heroes of the Resistance. Hell, even the people who are part of the Empire are rogues out on their own trying to hold onto any power they might have. This is the seedy side of Star Wars, and people are loving it.

You might also noticed that several people are throwing praise at the score by Ludwig Goransson, composer for Black Panther. Lucasfilm creative art manage Phil Szostak even took the time to share his love for the score:

All of these reactions only have us more excited to see The Mandalorian when it debuts on Disney+ starting on November 12. Stay tuned for more tidbits about the series as they surface.

