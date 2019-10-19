Over in Los Angeles, Lucasfilm held a press junket for the upcoming series premiere of the first live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian. The show will debut on the new Disney+ streaming service when it launches on November 12, but some lucky members of the press at the junket were treated to 27-minutes of footage from the series. Thankfully, any surprises have been held back, but the first reactions to the footage are all over the moon, claiming this is an exciting return to the style of the original Star Wars trilogy. Read some of The Mandalorian early reactions below.

First up, we have our own Peter Sciretta chiming in with his reaction, and he couldn’t be more thrilled:

Just saw almost 30 minutes of #TheMandalorian’s pilot episode. It feels like a thrilling return to the original trilogy era of Star Wars. It feels like a big scale movie, not a tv series. They are still keeping a lot of mystery with deliberate cuts in the footage. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) October 19, 2019

Also there is some up close interactions with Star Wars creatures fully realized in a photo real way (I’m guessing using some of the same technology that @Jon_Favreau used on Jungle Book and Lion King) that can only be described as INTENSE. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) October 19, 2019

And here’s what some of the other members of the press in attendance had to say about the presentation:

Saw 27 minutes of @themandalorian. It's as awesome as you want it to be. Can't say anything specific but one scene answered a question that I don't think has ever been explained/shown in any @starwars movie. Love that it opens up the Star Wars universe in a cool new way. pic.twitter.com/vTxC427sVi — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 19, 2019

This is the Star Wars thing I've been waiting for! While I love the Skywalker saga, I've wanted to see new characters and places explored in depth which can only be done over multiple episodes in a series format. Cannot wait to see more of @themandalorian. pic.twitter.com/exRmsLTYzU — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 19, 2019

Anyway, they showed us a bunch of stuff from the opening episode, but a lot of disconnected stuff to preserve surprises. They did show us a slightly different version if the Celebration stuff in the middle of all of it, too. #TheMandalorian — Bryan Young (@swankmotron) October 19, 2019

It feels as though it takes as much from Yojimbo as it does A Fistful of Dollars… which might not make sense when you remember one is a remake of another, but they are different. #themandalorian — Bryan Young (@swankmotron) October 19, 2019

Just saw footage of Mandalorian and it’s amazing. It’s a thrilling dive back into the Star Wars universe. Fans will love the attention to detail. The score is killer! It’s intense and a good time. Can’t wait to see the entire series. #Mandalorian is on Disney + November 12. pic.twitter.com/5iJyEOleLe — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) October 19, 2019

Just saw 25 mins of footage from The Mandalorian and it was everything I hoped a live action Star Wars series would be & I just have a lot of feelings now ? — Kelsea Stahler (@KelseaStahler) October 19, 2019

Saw almost 30 minutes of #TheMandalorian footage this morning. It's truly incredible. It looks like the films, feels innately Star Wars, introduces new concepts, and adds layers that people have been waiting to see for a long time. pic.twitter.com/4JVB16pMAL — Mansoor Mithaiwala (@MansoorAYM) October 19, 2019

Reliving my childhood Saturday mornings watching Star Wars. The 30 so minutes of #TheMandalorian footage we saw was incredibly cool. The samurai-infused space western you've always wanted with an ice cold lead, a bunch of rad creatures, and a killer score @ludwiggoransson ? pic.twitter.com/FBcJf9II6P — Rosie Knight of The Comet ? (@RosieMarx) October 19, 2019

Saw ~27 minutes of #TheMandalorian footage this morning. Always difficult to make sense of a bunch of disconnected scenes but it looks intense, surprisingly dark and very expensive. — Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr) October 19, 2019

Just watched 27 minutes of Mandalorian footage and legit cried. Can’t say much but — This is real and it’s happening and it feels SO FREAKING STAR WARS pic.twitter.com/A56KJBc1GH — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) October 19, 2019

Disney just showed off 30 minutes of #TheMandalorian and it looks even better than I had hoped. I'm not usually a music guy, but what an incredible sounding score! — Lesnick 'r Treat (@silaslesnick) October 19, 2019

Also it looks as expensive as it is — they didn’t skimp with this one. Spaceships, creatures, etc all in full effect. Cannot wait for full episodes. #TheMandalorian — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) October 19, 2019

Just watched close to 25 minutes of footage from #TheMandalorian. It’s very cool and atmospheric – sometimes evoking the vibe of Rogue One (which I adore). The title character is instantly fascinating and there are great action and suspense moments, including some Predator vibes — Eerie Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) October 19, 2019

Just watched about 25 minutes of #TheMandalorian on a big screen, and chills …… I have chills!!!! Can’t wait to see more! pic.twitter.com/INpbs1jBdO — Christina Radish (@ChristinaRadish) October 19, 2019

All of these reactions are right on par with the footage that was shown at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year. It captures the style and spirit of the original Star Wars trilogy but with a western touch. The universe feels lived in again, and the locations we visit feel like they really dig into a slightly darker side of the Star Wars galaxy than we’ve seen before. These people aren’t leaders of the First Order, they’re not heroes of the Resistance. Hell, even the people who are part of the Empire are rogues out on their own trying to hold onto any power they might have. This is the seedy side of Star Wars, and people are loving it.

You might also noticed that several people are throwing praise at the score by Ludwig Goransson, composer for Black Panther. Lucasfilm creative art manage Phil Szostak even took the time to share his love for the score:

There’s a reason everyone is mentioning @ludwiggoransson’s score to #TheMandalorian in their footage reactions. It’s truly incredible and I’m already dying to own the soundtrack (assuming it’s made available). #StarWars https://t.co/vxmnmsH8r7 — Phil Szostak (@PhilSzostak) October 19, 2019

All of these reactions only have us more excited to see The Mandalorian when it debuts on Disney+ starting on November 12. Stay tuned for more tidbits about the series as they surface.