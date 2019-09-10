Disney and Lucasfilm are bringing the first season of The Mandalorian to the new Disney+ streaming service starting on November 12. It’s the first live-action Star Wars series ever, and after the first teaser trailer debuted during The D23 Expo last month, fans are extremely excited to see what the show has to offer, and that’s largely thanks to the passion of executive producer Jon Favreau.

The Iron Man and The Lion King director wrote four episodes of the series before Disney and Lucasfilm even expressed interest in making the series, but Favreau decided to focus on getting the show up and running instead of stepping behind the camera as director, opting to let some other talented names take the reins instead. But whenever The Mandalorian season 2 rolls around, Fareau has already decided that he’ll get back in the director’s chair.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Favreau reaffirmed that the second season of The Mandalorian is already being worked on, even before the first episode has aired. He said:

“We’re working on season 2, writing, prepping with the directors and getting ready to direct myself, actually. I didn’t get a chance the last time around because I was doing Lion King. So I’ll step in for one of them.”

A second season of the series has yet to be officially ordered, but with all the hype around the series even before it’s released, it’s very likely that Disney+ will want to quickly continue the series. That’s likely why Favreau was working on episodes for The Mandalorian season 2 as far back as July, and probably even earlier than that.

The first season of The Mandalorian has Dave Filoni, Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow directing episodes. It’s not yet known if any of them will be back for the second season or if Favreau will bring in an entirely new set of filmmakers to play in the Star Wars sandbox. Surely there are plenty of up and coming filmmakers who want an opportunity to do something at Lucasfilm, and this could be the perfect gateway to something much bigger.

