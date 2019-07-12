Earlier this year, we got one hell of a sneak peek at the first live-action Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian. The project is coming to Disney+ when the new streaming subscription services launches this fall, and it sounds like Lucasfilm and Disney are banking on this being a big hit for them before it even debuts, because writer and executive producer Jon Favreau is already hashing out what will happen in The Mandalorian season 2.

Jon Favreau was on Jimmy Kimmel Live, wearing some Boba Fett socks, and he discussed the show (around 11:46):

Favreau briefly described The Mandalorian by saying, “It’s about a bounty hunter. It’s after Return of the Jedi, so the Empire is gone. All hell is breaking loose in the outer rim, and it’s about the scum and villainy that now wants to take out the rule of law. What happens? Chaos takes over, and you have a lot of unseemly characters.”

The executive producer went on to describe his affinity for the Mos Eisely cantina scene where we first meet Han Solo and get a glimpse at the wretched hive of scum and villainy that the seedy underbelly of this galaxy holds. Favreau also spoke fondly of the gallery of bounty hunters on display in The Empire Strikes Back and how much he wanted to explore that side of Star Wars.

The Mandalorian will follow Pedro Pascal (Kingsman: The Golden Circle) as the titular bounty hunter, a lone gunfighter taking on various dangerous bounty missions in the outer reaches of the galaxy. He’ll be joined by Gina Carano as Cara Dune, a former Rebel Shock Trooper who is having some trouble acquainting to life outside the war torn galaxy. And Carl Weathers is also starring as Greef, the man who doles out various jobs for The Mandalorian.

The series also features Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog, and Taika Waititi, who is voicing the bounty hunter droid IG-11. The first season’s episodes directed by Dave Filoni, Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow, but with no official announcement for season two, we have no idea who will be at the helm of those episodes.

As of now, Favreau is likely writing the second season for Lucasfilm to see where the series could go next. They’re probably waiting until the show debuts on Disney+ to see if they even want to proceed with a second season. But if the reaction to footage at Star Wars Celebration is any indication, then this show should be a hit.

The Mandalorian will start hitting Disney+ on November 12, 2019, but not all episodes will arrive at once.