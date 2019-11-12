It’s no surprise that Disney and Marvel made sure that Avengers: Endgame, the highest-grossing movie in modern history, was available to stream on Disney+ on the new service’s first day. But it is actually a bit surprising to see that Disney+ is offering some new special features that didn’t appear on the Blu-ray, including deleted scenes involving an alternate version of the movie’s epic final battle, Tony Stark meeting with an adult version of his daughter (played by Katherine Langford) after his big snap at the end, and more.

If you subscribe to Disney+, you can head over there and check out some new deleted scenes from Avengers: Endgame. I’ll list them all below, but one that I especially want to call your attention to is a three-minute video called In the Trench, which features directors Anthony and Joe Russo providing commentary over footage they shot for an earlier version of the movie’s final battle.

When I was putting together /Film’s massive oral history of that section of the movie, multiple people referred to aspects of that sequence that I’d never seen before, but which are included in this deleted scene. It shows an alternate version of Peter Parker and Tony Stark’s emotional reunion on the battlefield, as well as the rest of the team hanging out in a giant trench dug by Giant-Man and trying to form a plan about how to access the Quantum Realm.

As co-writer Christopher Markus told me about this scene, “I remember doing that and remember kind of knowing while we were doing it that, ‘Eh, it’s probably not going to make it. This is the biggest amount of star power that’s going to get cut in history.’ It was sort of like, ‘We’ve got all of them, we’ve got the set, the scene doesn’t work – shoot it anyway.'”

But that’s just one of several new features streaming on Disney+. Here’s a breakdown of the differences and crossover in special features between formats:

Special Features on the Blu-ray and Digital Release

Remembering Stan Lee – Filmmakers and cast honor the great Stan Lee in a fond look back at his MCU movie cameos.

Setting The Tone: Casting Robert Downey Jr. – Hear the tale of how Robert Downey Jr. was cast as Tony Stark in the original Iron Man — and launched the MCU.

A Man Out of Time: Creating Captain America – Trace the evolution of Captain America with those who helped shape the look, feel and character of this compelling hero.

Black Widow: Whatever It Takes – Follow Black Widow’s journey both within and outside the Avengers, including the challenges she faced and overcame along the way.

The Russo Brothers: Journey to Endgame – See how Anthony and Joe Russo met the challenge of helming two of the biggest films in cinematic history … back-to-back!

The Women of the MCU – MCU women share what it was like to join forces for the first time in an epic battle scene — and be part of such a historic ensemble.

Bro Thor – His appearance has changed but his heroism remains! Go behind the scenes to see how Bro Thor was created.

Six Deleted Scenes – “Goji Berries,” “Bombs on Board,” “Suckiest Army in the Galaxy,” “You Used to Frickin’ Live Here,” “Tony and Howard” and “Avengers Take a Knee.”

Gag Reel – Laugh along with the cast in this epic collection of flubs, goofs, and gaffes from set.

Visionary Intro – Intro by directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Audio Commentary – Audio commentary by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Special Features Streaming on Disney+