The Star Wars films have gone through their fair share of remasters, with each new re-release usually coming with technological tinkering from director George Lucas or family-friendly changes from new studio owner Disney. So with the release of the 4K remasters of all the Star Wars movies with Dolby Vision and Atmos support on Disney+ last night, fans didn’t know what to expect. Would there be even more changes to make the classic sci-fi films fit the cutting-edge technology of modern day? Or would we get another change to the Han and Greedo confrontation?

But fans were unexpectedly treated to a blast from the past in the form of the old 20th Century Fox fanfare that originally accompanied the original Star Wars trilogy films. Of course, something new had to come with the old: yet another change to the Han and Greedo scene was made in the new release, while Disney+ rolled out a new Lucasfilm logo to accompany its new Star Wars properties.

When Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, it scrapped the 20th Century Fox fanfare that played before that iconic opening crawl of the original Star Wars films. But for longtime Star Wars fans, that fanfare was as essential to the opening moments of the films as John Williams’ triumphant score. But with 20th Century Fox recently joining the Disney family, the Disney+ 4k remasters of the original Star Wars films were able to restore that old Fox fanfare.

Holy crap. I’m on @disneyplus and they have the 20th Century Fox fanfare in tact for #StarWars episodes I-VI! I always felt the fanfare is as much part of the soundtrack as any other track. This makes me so happy! ? #DisneyPlus #NostalgiaFeels pic.twitter.com/tN14MOnx5n — Jon Lee Brody (@JonLeeBrody) November 12, 2019

But that restoration of the nostalgia comes at the small price of another tweak to the infamous Han and Greedo confrontation. The scene that has been changed countless times with every remaster and re-release — maybe Han shot first, maybe Greedo, maybe both — and it received another tweak with the Disney+ 4k remaster. This time, it’s unclear who shot who, because Greedo drops dead in a sparks-filled explosion.

Oh my god. This is not a joke. pic.twitter.com/RMkh7Blg7D — Star Wars Visual Comparisons (@StarWarsVisComp) November 12, 2019

But not all new changes are bad — Disney+ debuted a new Lucasfilm intro that starts with the classic logo before fading into a montage of iconic helmets and droids, including Darth Vader, R2-D2, C-3PO, and the newest resident of the galaxy far, far away, the Mandalorian.

lucasfilm created a new intro for star wars and I’m not sure what it means but I kinda love it?? pic.twitter.com/RcwK4IDVW0 — Aaron (@aaronfraggle) November 12, 2019

What do you think of the new and old changes that Disney+ is bringing to the Star Wars films?