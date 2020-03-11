Daily Podcast: Avengers Campus in Disneyland, Dracula, Spider-Man, Song of the South
Posted on Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the March 11, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Dracula, Spider-Man, Song of the South and Disneyland’s plans for Avengers Campus.
In The News:
- Chris: ‘Dracula’ Reboot Coming From Jason Blum and Director Karyn Kusama
- HT: Untitled Spider-Man Spin-Off in the Works With ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ Writer Roberto Orci
- Chris: ‘Song of the South’ Will Never Be On Disney+, Bob Iger Confirms
- HT: Disney Halts ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Shoot in Prague Over Coronavirus Concerns
- HT: ‘Loki’ Disney+ Series Casts Oscar Nominee and ‘Star Wars’ Actor Richard E. Grant
- Chris and HT can say their goodbyes and Peter and Brad will talk Disneyland Avengers
- Brad (og HT): Avengers Campus Will Officially Open in Disneyland in July 2020
- Brad: Disney’s Avengers Campus Details: Spider-Man Ride, Doctor Strange’s Sanctum, Pym Test Kitchen & More
- Overview of the different neighborhoods
- Web Slinger
- Spider-man merch
- Doctor Strange’s Sanctum
- Taskmaster’s Stunt Show and Dora Milaje Training
- Story-Driven Character Meetings
- Brad: Avengers Campus Will Offer Pym Particle Eats and Terran Treats Inspired by ‘Ant-Man’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’
- Pyms Test Kitchen
- The Shawarma Palace
- Terran Treats
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.