The Avengers are coming to Disneyland this summer. Disney announced at its annual shareholders meeting that Avengers Campus is opening in Disneyland on July 18, 2020. We knew that the Marvel-themed land was aiming for a summer 2020 date, but now we finally have a concrete opening date around which to schedule our vacations.

Avengers Campus will open with the Spider-Man attraction called Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure, according to the LA Times, alongside a Pym Test Kitchen where food will grow and shrink. We got a sneak peek at these attractions, along with a Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, in the concept art released in December. An Avengers E-ticket attraction with some innovative ride technology will open later.

Parkgoers will also get to encounter their favorite Marvel heroes, with cast members playing Black Widow, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor, Black Panther, Iron Man and more.

