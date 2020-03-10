Sony is adding another solo movie to its Spider-Man universe. Sony has tapped The Amazing Spider-Man 2 writer Roberto Orci to pen an untitled Spider-Man spin-off film which would take place in the studio’s universe of Spider-Man-related titles like Venom and Morbius.

It’s unknown whether this untitled Spider-Man spin-off will feature a comic book character who we’ve already met in one of the movies that have already been released in the Sony universe, which thus far includes the Tom Hardy-starring Venom and the upcoming Morbius starring Jared Leto, or if it will be a character who has not yet had their big screen debut. Sony already has several films in development or announced for its Spider-Man universe, including Nightwatch, Kraven the Hunter, Black Cat, Silver Sable, The Sinister Six, Madame Web, and Silk. Sony is also considering films based on Jackpot and Mysterio.

Both Jackpot and Mysterio are potential contenders for this untitled Spider-Man spin-off, as neither titles have writers or directors attached to them — it’s also unlikely that Jake Gyllenhaal would reprise his role as Mysterio after appearing as the villain in Spider-Man: Far From Home. There’s also the possibility that this will be a Kraven the Hunter film — a frequent enemy of Spider-Man and a formidable superstrong opponent, the character’s name has been thrown around a lot recently as a suggested rogue for Tom Holland’s third outing as Spidey in the MCU. But perhaps Sony will want that character for a solo feature in its Spider-Man universe.

Orci is an Emmy-winning TV writer and producer who has co-created Fox’s Fringe, Sleepy Hollow, and more. But his film credits have mostly been in big teams, often paired with Alex Kurtzman in films like Paramount’s Star Trek films and Mission: Impossible III. But he does have history with Spider-Man, as one of the three writers credited on the disappointing Amazing Spider-Man 2. It’s too soon to say how he would fare solo on a Spider-Man spin-off film.