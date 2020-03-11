The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has halted production in Prague due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. The government of Prague has closed down schools and placed restrictions on events and travel, and the Disney+ series is abiding by those rules, shutting down the short shoot that had been planned in the Czech Republic city.

Deadline reports that Disney has halted a planned week-long shoot in Prague for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The show has been shooting for months in Atlanta, Georgia, but had headed over to Prague last Friday for a shoot that was set to be completed in a week. On Tuesday, the studio shut down production and called everyone home to Atlanta. It’s not known yet whether the production will return to Prague, but Deadline says it’s unlikely.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the latest casualty of the coronavirus epidemic, which has impacted everything from movie releases, TV game shows, to film festivals. The world is on high alert over the virus, which has rapidly spread across the Asian, European, and North American continents. And the Disney+ series will probably not be the last to be affected by the coronavirus, which presents a real danger to the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Still, it’s an unfortunate setback for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, whose production had been interrupted by real events before: plans to shoot in Puerto Rico in January were shut down after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake — reportedly the island’s biggest in a century — hit the southern coast.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprising their roles from the Captain America and Avengers films, is still set to debut as a six-episode miniseries on Disney+ in August 2020.